Are Bigger Blueberries Always Better?

Blueberries can either be vibrant jewels that explode with flavor, or they can be sad, dry, and tasteless. Does size matter when it comes to choosing the perfect ones? Not really. A common mistake people make when purchasing blueberries is assuming that bigger means better: sweeter, juicier, and more nutritious. That's not necessarily true.

Among the things you need to know about blueberries is that they come in two basic categories: highbush and lowbush. Highbush varieties, commercially cultivated since the 1910s and so named for their tall-growing plants, are by far the most common, and they're probably what you think of when you imagine blueberries. Lowbush berries are wild and much smaller with a more intense flavor. They're also far less common. Highbush plants are cross-pollinated to encourage the growth of larger, "jumbo" fruit.

Because regular and jumbo blueberries come from the same basic plant and the same basic growing methods, their flavor and texture aren't that different and don't particularly vary by size. Larger berries tend to have a higher water content, but they're not necessarily riper or sweeter. They also tend to have a milder, more consistent flavor than the wild variety. Among regular blueberries, size tends to vary because of factors like water supply and pollination, but these don't necessarily influence the fruit's taste.