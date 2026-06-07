This Small Ohio City Is Considered The Bratwurst Capital Of America
Bratwurst might be a German tradition, but there's plenty of brat fans outside of Europe. In the U.S., one tiny Midwest town is the self-proclaimed "Bratwurst Capital of America." That's Bucyrus, Ohio, population: 11,631 as of 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city, located just over 75 miles southeast of Toledo, became home to German immigrants in the 1830s and by the 1930s, their descendants started serving up brats to travelers on their way to the Great Lakes.
The central Ohio city's auspicious location made it a welcome pit-stop for hungry road-trippers. It's located along State Route 4, a historic road that connects Columbus to the Lake Erie port of Sandusky. The city is also at the center of Lincoln Highway (now U.S. Route 30), which was designed to be the first transcontinental road linking the East and West Coasts. The smell of bratwurst and sauerkraut must have been too enticing for travelers to drive past without stopping.
In the 1960s, Bucyrus was home to eight bratwurst businesses, so a festival celebrating the sausage seemed inevitable. Nearly 60 years later, the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival is an August tradition. The town welcomes 100,000 people each year to the "Ohio's Eatingest Festival," which includes nightly parades, pageants, live music, contests, and lots of brats.
Bratwurst is still a family business in Bucyrus, Ohio
While Bucyrus's slate of sausage purveyors has dwindled over the past six decades, bratwurst is still a city tradition. Carle's Market, which started as a one-room grocery in the 1920s, is the only surviving business of the eight that once dotted the town during the inaugural years of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival. Carla Koepke now manages the market her grandparents opened, and she says (via State News), "Bucyrus is definitely on the map for bratwurst."
Carle's still hand-link its brats, although the recipe strays from the old-school German dish to include cracker meal and eggs, as well as the family's secret blend of spices. In addition to the original pork brats, the store also sells chicken and turkey links, patties, and varieties with cheeses, peppers, and other extras.
Despite Bucyrus's brat history, Sheboygan, Wisconsin took its own claim as the "Bratwurst Capital of the World" to court in 1970 and won. The city is less than 15 miles to the headquarters of the Johnsonville sausage company, which takes the top spot in our list of the best and worst brats to buy at your grocery store, and it has its own annual bratwurst festival. But Sheboygan's claim hasn't deterred the residents of Bucyrus. Whether you prefer bratwurst in beer or with a superb sauerkraut recipe, we bet you'll enjoy a bratty road trip through central Ohio (and maybe a longer trip to include Wisconsin).