This Small Ohio City Is Considered The Bratwurst Capital Of America

Bratwurst might be a German tradition, but there's plenty of brat fans outside of Europe. In the U.S., one tiny Midwest town is the self-proclaimed "Bratwurst Capital of America." That's Bucyrus, Ohio, population: 11,631 as of 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city, located just over 75 miles southeast of Toledo, became home to German immigrants in the 1830s and by the 1930s, their descendants started serving up brats to travelers on their way to the Great Lakes.

The central Ohio city's auspicious location made it a welcome pit-stop for hungry road-trippers. It's located along State Route 4, a historic road that connects Columbus to the Lake Erie port of Sandusky. The city is also at the center of Lincoln Highway (now U.S. Route 30), which was designed to be the first transcontinental road linking the East and West Coasts. The smell of bratwurst and sauerkraut must have been too enticing for travelers to drive past without stopping.

In the 1960s, Bucyrus was home to eight bratwurst businesses, so a festival celebrating the sausage seemed inevitable. Nearly 60 years later, the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival is an August tradition. The town welcomes 100,000 people each year to the "Ohio's Eatingest Festival," which includes nightly parades, pageants, live music, contests, and lots of brats.