The Best And Worst Brats To Buy At The Grocery Store, Ranked

It's always good to have a plant-based option at any barbecue. Vegetarians and vegans have to eat, too, but just because a veggie bratwurst is good to have on hand doesn't mean it tastes good. Gardein's Plant-Based Bratwursts feel like someone was tasked with replicating the flavor of a brat without ever having eaten the real thing.

Before we get to flavor, though, we have to talk about the texture. The casing on this "saus'ge" is paper-thin and easily peels off the filling it's charged with containing. As for that filling, it's composed primarily of pea and wheat proteins, resulting in a mixture that's dry and heavily spiced. My wife suggested some kind of Mediterranean spice blend, while I just couldn't get past how little this tastes like a real brat. The shape is almost there, but it doesn't even have the trademark curve that a traditional sausage has, so your eyes won't be fooled any more than your taste buds. Equally disappointing is the price; at around $8 for a package of four, this is by far the most expensive option on this list.

On the positive side, these brats are individually packaged, and they can be heated up from thawed or frozen. The box offers cooking instructions for the grill, stovetop, or microwave. My 1-year-old liked this bratwurst — spoiler alert: he liked them all — so at the very least, I can feed him the rest, because I won't be touching them.