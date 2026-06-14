All You Need For This Refreshing Watermelon Cocktail Is 2 Ingredients

When the weather is hot, you probably want to make an easy, light meal that doesn't involve spending much time in the kitchen. The same is true for cocktails: Drinks that are uncomplicated and refreshing, like these dangerously easy 3-ingredient cocktails, are perfect for summer's pace. But this concoction outdoes even that. You only need two ingredients: watermelon juice and prosecco.

This isn't the most common pairing. Prosecco is an Italian sparkling wine commonly used in an Aperol or Hugo spritz. Traditionally a white wine, it's clean, crisp, and bubbly. Watermelon, on the other hand, more popularly shows up in frozen cocktails, like a frosé or frozen watermelon-ginger margarita. Yet, combine the two in a simple cocktail, and the sweet, fruity juiciness of watermelon balances the wine's slight acidity.

To make this cocktail, you can easily juice your own watermelon. First, scoop out the flesh of a small watermelon and blend the fruit in a blender; it's mostly water, so no need to add any liquid. Strain the juice to remove seeds and chunks. In a serving glass, follow a 1:1 ratio of prosecco and watermelon juice. A small watermelon of around 6 pounds will result in about five cups of juice, so if you plan to serve a larger number of people, opt for a larger melon.