All You Need For This Refreshing Watermelon Cocktail Is 2 Ingredients
When the weather is hot, you probably want to make an easy, light meal that doesn't involve spending much time in the kitchen. The same is true for cocktails: Drinks that are uncomplicated and refreshing, like these dangerously easy 3-ingredient cocktails, are perfect for summer's pace. But this concoction outdoes even that. You only need two ingredients: watermelon juice and prosecco.
This isn't the most common pairing. Prosecco is an Italian sparkling wine commonly used in an Aperol or Hugo spritz. Traditionally a white wine, it's clean, crisp, and bubbly. Watermelon, on the other hand, more popularly shows up in frozen cocktails, like a frosé or frozen watermelon-ginger margarita. Yet, combine the two in a simple cocktail, and the sweet, fruity juiciness of watermelon balances the wine's slight acidity.
To make this cocktail, you can easily juice your own watermelon. First, scoop out the flesh of a small watermelon and blend the fruit in a blender; it's mostly water, so no need to add any liquid. Strain the juice to remove seeds and chunks. In a serving glass, follow a 1:1 ratio of prosecco and watermelon juice. A small watermelon of around 6 pounds will result in about five cups of juice, so if you plan to serve a larger number of people, opt for a larger melon.
Tips for making and upgrading the watermelon prosecco cocktail
The bubbles are key in this cocktail. Select a spumante or frizzante prosecco – this means it's sparkling or semi-sparkling, respectively, while tranquillo means it's not bubbly. As for sweetness levels, it's up to your personal preference: Expect extra brut to be the driest, while demi-sec will be the sweetest.
Before making, chill the prosecco for at least a few hours. If you need to chill it at the last minute, put the bottle in a bucket of ice. Similarly, refrigerate the watermelon or pre-made juice prior to blending. Avoid using ice, as it can water down the more delicate flavors; you could, however, freeze cubed watermelon to use as ice cubes.
A simple recipe like this leaves room for variations. One of our favorite prosecco cocktails is the watermelon mint prosecco spritz, so if you're open to adding a third flavor, let it be mint. Blend it directly with the watermelon then add as a garnish. Citrus such as lime or lemon also pairs nicely with these ingredients. Prosecco typically has a low ABV of 10.5-11%, so this cocktail is a mellow option for brunch or early afternoons. Want something a bit boozier? Adding a splash of vodka makes this more of a party drink.