Frozen Watermelon-Ginger Margarita Recipe

When it comes to mixing a cocktail, using the right ingredients is important. Small mistakes can disrupt the balance and leave you with a final product that is too sweet, too bitter, or missing the mark in some other way. One common mix-up in the mixology world is between ginger ale and ginger beer. It's a simple mistake to make, they sound like they should be the same, but ginger ale and ginger beer are made with fundamentally different processes which lead to very different drinks.

Ginger ale is a variety of soda made with ginger syrup. While it is sometimes used for drinks like a whiskey ginger, it is much sweeter than ginger beer and lacks ginger beer's spicy zing. Ginger ale is typically best reserved for upset stomachs and airplane rides.

Ginger beer, on the other hand, is made by fermenting fresh ginger root and sugar. This process creates a beverage with a strong punch of ginger flavor. Ginger is, by nature, a pungent ingredient, and that pungency is on full display in ginger beer. A proper ginger beer is not only a sweet, ginger-flavored drink, but also a mixer which adds an earthy punch to your cocktail.

When it comes to mixing drinks, ginger beer is almost always the right choice. There are many brands of ginger beer out there, so do your research and pick one with the right amount of kick for your palate.