This Old Milk Jug Kitchen Hack Is Too Useful To Ignore

If you've ever tried to pour liquid from one container into another and ended up spilling it everywhere but where it was supposed to go, you're not alone. Whether you're trying to pour cooled homemade limoncello base from a pot or Caesar dressing into bottles, transferring liquids (and just about anything else, for that matter) is a surprisingly difficult task. What you need to make things easier is a funnel, but not everyone has one on hand. In a pinch, this easy hack lets you craft one from an unexpected recyclable: a plastic gallon jug.

To make a funnel, grab an empty gallon jug — the kind commonly used for milk, water or juice, and half-gallon jugs should work well too — and, using a Sharpie, draw a cutting template by marking lines around the top of the handle and a wider, squarish swath encompassing the bottom of the handle. Next, it's time to get to cutting. An X-Acto or other utility knife is probably your best option, or take a stab at your old milk jug with scissors. When you're done, make sure to clean the funnel with soap and warm water. If you can, use a straw cleaner to clean out the handle. Afterward, you should have a functional, albeit flimsy, funnel, with the handle serving as the spout.