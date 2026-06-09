When's The Best Time Of Year To Buy A Refrigerator?

Whether you want to replace the refrigerator you already own or invest in a second unit for extra cold storage, getting a good deal on a new fridge involves thinking ahead. There are a few holidays when large appliances tend to go on sale, and several of those clearance events take place during the warm weather months. Memorial Day in May, Independence Day in July, and September's Labor Day are all included on this list. With this in mind, those contemplating the best time to buy a refrigerator may be compelled to make the purchase in the summer. Is this really peak fridge-shopping season, or would buyers get a better bargain at another time of year?

Add in the fact that most appliance manufacturers roll out their newest models in May, and summer is, indeed, the best time of year to buy a refrigerator. Of course, there are exceptions. The first is simply need-based. If you have a refrigerator that's on its last legs in January, waiting until summer to buy one may not be possible. Luckily, if your fridge is on the fritz in January, you've got President's Day sales coming up! Sales at the end of the year and on other holidays are also a great time to browse for deals. To avoid overspending, don't choose a fridge just because you recognize the brand. Household names like Electrolux and Samsung are generally considered some of the most overpriced appliance brands.