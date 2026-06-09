When's The Best Time Of Year To Buy A Refrigerator?
Whether you want to replace the refrigerator you already own or invest in a second unit for extra cold storage, getting a good deal on a new fridge involves thinking ahead. There are a few holidays when large appliances tend to go on sale, and several of those clearance events take place during the warm weather months. Memorial Day in May, Independence Day in July, and September's Labor Day are all included on this list. With this in mind, those contemplating the best time to buy a refrigerator may be compelled to make the purchase in the summer. Is this really peak fridge-shopping season, or would buyers get a better bargain at another time of year?
Add in the fact that most appliance manufacturers roll out their newest models in May, and summer is, indeed, the best time of year to buy a refrigerator. Of course, there are exceptions. The first is simply need-based. If you have a refrigerator that's on its last legs in January, waiting until summer to buy one may not be possible. Luckily, if your fridge is on the fritz in January, you've got President's Day sales coming up! Sales at the end of the year and on other holidays are also a great time to browse for deals. To avoid overspending, don't choose a fridge just because you recognize the brand. Household names like Electrolux and Samsung are generally considered some of the most overpriced appliance brands.
Where are the best deals to buy refrigerators?
Now that we've established that summer is likely the best season to purchase a new refrigerator, where are the best deals? In 2026, Home Depot is offering some decent sales on large appliances. Expect to see discounts on state-of-the-art fridges during the chain's Labor Day Sale. Lowe's also has seasonal discounts on refrigerators. If you're thinking of buying a refrigerator at Costco, you'll be pleased to know that the warehouse retailer's prices are some of the lowest around.
Saving money during other months is possible by looking for second-hand fridges or shopping for floor models. Facebook Marketplace is one place to look for used appliances locally. You can also check out Tony's Appliances for "scratch and dent" sales or big names like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Sam's Club online for floor models. If you decide to go this route, you'll want to inspect the outside of the refrigerator for deep dents and scratches. Cosmetic flaws are the motivation behind the price cuts, but the damage should be something superficial you can live with.
Checking out the inside of the refrigerator is also important. Overlooking functional features like the door seals is one of the mistakes people make with their refrigerator. If the door won't seal properly, the fridge won't keep your food at safe temperatures. Make sure the refrigerator has all of its drawers and shelves. If any are missing, a quick internet search may give you the price of replacement, so you'll have the knowledge needed to potentially bargain for an even better deal.