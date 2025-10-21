The 5 Most Overpriced Appliance Brands

Samsung is seemingly at the forefront of innovation in kitchen appliances. The brand's Bespoke line integrates AI features into your kitchen and works in tandem with its SmartThings system which is meant to simplify customers' lives in a number of ways. For example, SmartThings Energy has the ability to monitor how much electricity your fridge is using and offer customers tips to save money. While you might feel drawn in by Samsung's flashy and innovative appliance offerings, the brand has had problems with reliability and its products are relatively expensive.

Although the new technology seems cool, it doesn't always live up to expectations. The Bespoke AI 4-door Flex fridge promises to track the items placed inside, but it often makes mistakes when doing so. For example, it confused one woman's husband's head for an avocado, and she experienced issues with its ice maker. The fridge in question retails for $5,099 — which seems like too much money for a faulty system. Reviews corroborate the ice maker issues, with one individual writing that, "A few months after buying it I had to get the ice maker replaced...A few years later the ice machine stopped working again" (via Samsung).

Besides technology issues, the brand consistently scored low to middling marks in Consumer Reports' ranking of the most reliable kitchen appliance brands, particularly in the dishwashers category. Its 18-inch dishwasher, for example, costs $899, but customers have said it "was a pain from the beginning" and "completely fell apart" (via Samsung).