The 5 Most Overpriced Appliance Brands
If you're building a house, or even just planning a kitchen remodel or refresh of your old and tired appliances, navigating through the muck of options can be confusing, to say the least. Browsing stores like Home Depot, you're met with what seems like never ending aisles and rows of refrigerators, microwaves, and ovens, and it can be difficult to make a judgement call on which are worth their price and which are not. Is that $2,000 Viking microwave worth it? Should you really spend $400 on a toaster with a built-in smart screen?
While they might seem cool, there are a number of pricey kitchen appliances you've been brainwashed into thinking you need, like smart refrigerators and egg cookers. But, even among the essentials there are brands that are way too expensive for the purpose their items serve. So, we've gathered a list of the most overpriced appliance brands to help you make the best decision about what to buy and of what to steer clear.
Samsung
Samsung is seemingly at the forefront of innovation in kitchen appliances. The brand's Bespoke line integrates AI features into your kitchen and works in tandem with its SmartThings system which is meant to simplify customers' lives in a number of ways. For example, SmartThings Energy has the ability to monitor how much electricity your fridge is using and offer customers tips to save money. While you might feel drawn in by Samsung's flashy and innovative appliance offerings, the brand has had problems with reliability and its products are relatively expensive.
Although the new technology seems cool, it doesn't always live up to expectations. The Bespoke AI 4-door Flex fridge promises to track the items placed inside, but it often makes mistakes when doing so. For example, it confused one woman's husband's head for an avocado, and she experienced issues with its ice maker. The fridge in question retails for $5,099 — which seems like too much money for a faulty system. Reviews corroborate the ice maker issues, with one individual writing that, "A few months after buying it I had to get the ice maker replaced...A few years later the ice machine stopped working again" (via Samsung).
Besides technology issues, the brand consistently scored low to middling marks in Consumer Reports' ranking of the most reliable kitchen appliance brands, particularly in the dishwashers category. Its 18-inch dishwasher, for example, costs $899, but customers have said it "was a pain from the beginning" and "completely fell apart" (via Samsung).
Electrolux
Like Samsung, Electrolux is another brand offering kitchen appliances that are relatively expensive, but not widely considered reliable (i.e., not worth it for the price). While Samsung was poorly ranked by Consumer Reports, Electrolux actually ranked lower, with an average predicted reliability score of 44 out of 100 (via Consumer Reports). Reliability seems to be the biggest issue for customers, who rightfully take issue with spending any amount of money on something that doesn't prove to work in the long term. The Consumer Affairs page for Electrolux holds over 900 reviews, the vast majority of which are negative. One customer wrote that they purchased a top freezer refrigerator, which "shut down in less than 8 months."
Along with the reliability of the appliances themselves, customers have been frustrated by the brand's customer service. A customer reflected, "If I could give Electrolux zero stars, I would. After owning this fridge for just 2.5 years, the freezer failed the day before Christmas Eve — at the worst possible time. Electrolux's response? The earliest they could send a technician was December 31st" (via Consumer Affairs). Despite it being on sale right now, the brand's cheapest French door refrigerator goes for $3,400, while comparable models from LG and Whirlpool only go for $3,199 and (even less) $1,700.
Jenn-Air
Jenn-Air is yet another brand whose reliability makes it unworthy of a high price tag. Its appliances are priced lower than other high end brands like Wolf or Miele, yet its reliability does not make the lower prices as appealing. One user on Reddit wrote, "I have all Jenn-air appliances since my renovation in 2013. None of them have held up well and all require constant work...I've never regretted an appliance choice so much."
Jenn-Air also seems to be particularly poor performing when it comes to microwaves, which also happen to be broadly considered the kitchen appliance that's probably ruining your meals. Another Redditor wrote, "Spent over $7,000 for oven/microwave. 3 years later, and 6 (SIX) tech visits still failing." And for such an unreliable item, the brand charges a lot. Its countertop microwaves are one of the least expensive models, yet cost almost $1,000. Yet another unsatisfied customer said that their "microwave broke down within 12 months and it took two (2) visits for someone to come and fix it" (via ConsumerAffairs). So not only are the appliances themselves giving people problems, the brand's customer service is issue-prone as well. Of the almost 300 reviews on Consumer Affairs, 235 are 1-star. In a similar price range are Bosch products, which are much more highly reviewed.
La Cornue
For those who enjoy a kitchen that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, there are many appliance brands to cater to this combination. For example, Kitchen Aid sells an undercounter fridge that looks like cabinets and other brands offer whole collections that can be seamlessly integrated into the design of a kitchen. But, there are moments when the price you'll pay to maintain an aesthetic is just too high.
La Cornue is a French brand whose beautiful appliances are the epitome of chateau-inspired design — its lines are called Château, Château Moderne, and Château Supreme. From golden fixtures to unique colors, the brand offers over 8,000 possible configurations of its Château collection that all feature a vaulted oven (AKA, a convection oven just like Julia Childs swore by in her own kitchen).
Despite each item's beauty, the offerings are also exorbitantly expensive. Williams Sonoma is a retailer of La Cornue, and the brand's CornuFé 110 Range retails for $14,205. (And, if you want the matching hood, you'll need to shell out more as the pair is sold for as much as $22,000). Additionally, the accessories for its products are just as expensive. If you like crafting gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, a La Cornue grill and griddle plate will cost $825, and a simple wok adapter goes for $245. For those who can't afford to spend that much on appliances, brands like KitchenAid are a good alternative — the brand is number one in the U.S.
Jura
Along the same lines as La Cornue is an appliance brand called Jura, which makes luxurious coffee machines that cost even more than you think. Jura offers both at-home machines and options it calls "at work," meant to cater to larger groups of people. Of the 28 at-home options, the least expensive machine comes in at $1,200 and the most expensive is a whopping $10,000. This model — the GIGA X8 –features a touchscreen display, two grinders, and the ability to craft lattes and macchiatos without a separate frothing attachment.
But is the price worth the features? Business Insider reviewed the Z10 model, and said that it makes great coffee, but that, "the biggest downsides of the machine are its size, price, and expensive accessories that we think should be included with the almost $4,000 base machine." Additionally, the Jura machines are considered to be automatic, which eliminates many of the steps in the coffee-making process. Business Insider wrote that automatic machines essentially can't compete with their semi-automatic counterparts. One user on a Reddit thread discussing the machines agreed, writing, "I still prefer fully manual machines, because they tend to have less breaking parts or robot powered parts."
So, if you don't mind taking a few extra steps, semi-automatic machines are less expensive, and make coffee that is just as good — if not better. The Breville Barista is often mentioned as one of the top choices. And, instead of costing over $1,000, the most basic model retails for $700.