Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Calling These The Best New Frozen Foods Of 2026 So Far

Freezer aisles, ironically enough, are becoming a hot spot for supermarket shoppers, so much so that at the end of September 2025, frozen food sales in the U.S. were up 45% compared to 2019 (via Grocery Dive). As single Americans and families look for healthy weeknight dinners and creative ways to combat inflation at the grocery store, "millions of families see practical answers for this conversation in the frozen food aisle," as the Food Industry Association noted. For all the Trader Joe's fans out there, we've scoured the internet for shoppers' reviews of their favorite freezer-section finds, and we've used that info to compile the best new frozen foods of 2026 thus far.

The list includes a Turkish take on the cheese quesadilla so popular with reviewers that it made our list of customer-approved items new to Trader Joe's this year. There's also a specialty pie that might just become the new Trader Joe's frozen pizza we re-stock every trip, and we even highlight a new flavor in the store's fan-favorite line of mochi desserts. Unlike other supermarkets and warehouse stores, Trader Joe's doesn't offer online ordering, so take some notes before you head to the store.