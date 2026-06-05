Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Calling These The Best New Frozen Foods Of 2026 So Far
Freezer aisles, ironically enough, are becoming a hot spot for supermarket shoppers, so much so that at the end of September 2025, frozen food sales in the U.S. were up 45% compared to 2019 (via Grocery Dive). As single Americans and families look for healthy weeknight dinners and creative ways to combat inflation at the grocery store, "millions of families see practical answers for this conversation in the frozen food aisle," as the Food Industry Association noted. For all the Trader Joe's fans out there, we've scoured the internet for shoppers' reviews of their favorite freezer-section finds, and we've used that info to compile the best new frozen foods of 2026 thus far.
The list includes a Turkish take on the cheese quesadilla so popular with reviewers that it made our list of customer-approved items new to Trader Joe's this year. There's also a specialty pie that might just become the new Trader Joe's frozen pizza we re-stock every trip, and we even highlight a new flavor in the store's fan-favorite line of mochi desserts. Unlike other supermarkets and warehouse stores, Trader Joe's doesn't offer online ordering, so take some notes before you head to the store.
Salted Caramel Mochi
Shoppers online were quick to notice Trader Joe's new mochi flavor: salted caramel chocolate. YouTube reviewer @natashaslist gave the item a 10-out-of-10 rating and said the taste was superior compared to other mochi flavors. They also noted the caramel taste on the exterior is similar to that of a caramel candy apple. A Reddit user described them as "Just the right balance of ice cream and mochi, and they taste like butterscotch. Amazing!"
You can buy a box of six Salted Caramel Mochi in stores for $4.99.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Featuring the deep-dish thickness and crispy edges for which Detroit-style pizza is known, this frozen Trader Joe's pie comes in an oven-friendly pan and features both mozzarella and uncured pepperoni. The T.J.'s website recommends pairing the pizza with a chopped salad blend. As Instagram reviewer @appas.table explained, "The flavor was a near 10 but giving it a 9 because I only wish the crust was crispier."
You can buy this Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza in stores for $7.99.
Jambalaya
Trader Joe's new gluten-free Jambalaya is a meal in a bag, complete with uncured andouille sausage, onions, and green bell peppers. One Reddit user sampled the Jambalaya while shopping and decided to take it home for lunch. They added salt, tomato, and chicken bouillon and called it delicious. "Would absolutely get this again," they wrote.
You can buy a 16-ounce package of this Jambalaya in stores for $5.49.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
The Trader Joe's website recommends creating a dim-sum atmosphere at home by pairing its new frozen BBQ Pork Fried Rice with chicken shu mai, vegetable dumplings, and cha sui bao (steamed pork buns). A Reddit user said they added 1 tablespoon of Crunchy Chili + Onion jar mix into the pan while cooking: "[J]ust looking at it from the bag, it needed some heat/spice. Turned out delicious."
You can buy a 16-ounce package of this BBQ Pork Fried Rice in stores for $4.49.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
Trader Joe's describes its new frozen Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets as a tasty, café-style pastry. Reddit users showed their love for the product in a thread on the store's subreddit: "The buttery croissant dough certainly lived up to its name," one user wrote. "The ham wasn't distributed as evenly throughout as shown in the photo on the box, but still a 10 in my book!"
You can buy a package of two Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets in stores for $4.99.
Verdant Veggie Variety
The Verdant Veggie Variety in Trader Joe's freezer aisle contains a mix of kohlrabi, seasoned peas, yellow carrots, yellow and green beans, and sugar snap peas. The veggies are seasoned with garlic, turmeric, fennel, and a hint of lemon. The possibilities are vast with this mix. "I added this to some pasta with some goat cheese and it was amazing," one Reddit user wrote. "This will make a nice soup for summer," another added.
You can buy a 16-ounce package of this Verdant Veggie Variety in stores for $1.99.
Gözlemes
Described by Trader Joe's as a mix between a stuffed flatbread and a quesadilla, these frozen flatbreads channel an authentic Turkish dish often sold by street vendors. TikTok user @chefitupwithlani heated one up and topped it with Trader Joe's Parmesan tapenade, noting, "[T]his is, like, so beyond flaky." An Instagram user suggested pairing this item with a tomato and avocado salad and a scoop of sour cream.
You can buy a three-piece box of these Gözlemes in stores for $4.99.