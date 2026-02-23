The Trader Joe's Frozen Good I Buy Every Trip
Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of culinary treats, and its freezer aisle is home to some of the most elite snacks in the game. Between the coconut milk chocolate ice cream and the beefless bulgogi, you'd think it would be hard to choose a favorite — except that it isn't hard at all if you've ever had the pork and ginger soup dumplings.
I've had a passion for soup dumplings since my college days, and after years of living in New York City, I can say I've had my fair share of exceptional ones. They have been noticeably absent from my life since I moved to a big farm in a small town in Middle America two years ago. However, this Trader Joe's buy fills the void.
When it comes to frozen dumplings, there are some you should buy and some you definitely shouldn't. But these are unlike any other grocery store frozen dumplings you've had before. If you're unfamiliar with the Chinese food staple known as xiao long bao, this traditional fare typically contains pork and a flavorful, fatty broth encased in a chewy, steamed dumpling that closes with a pucker at the top. Trader Joe's version is much the same, with a healthy dose of ginger. And with 6 dumplings for just $3.49 it feels like a no-brainer.
You probably won't believe how good they are until you try them
Much like me, Reddit can't stop raving about TJ's soup dumplings either. "Trader Joe's pork soup dumplings really caught me off guard by how good they are," one OP writes in a thread dedicated to the subject. "I'm a vegetarian except for these dumplings lmao," another chimes in. Others give tips on their favorite ways to eat them. (I love pickled ginger and a touch of black Chinese vinegar when I'm feeling fancy.) What's more, most seem to agree that there is a superior way to prepare them — and it's not in the microwave as the box suggests.
Although the dumplings come packaged in a microwave-safe tray (that can be upcycled as the cutest shell-shaped chocolate or soap mold), steaming them for a few minutes produces much better results in regard to texture. Soup dumplings are traditionally steamed in a small bamboo basket, but this can also be done with a any steaming vessel you have lying around. (Pro tip: If the basket is metal, be sure to grease it with some cooking oil to prevent the dumplings from sticking. There are few things more devastating than watching that delicious broth burst from the dumpling and trickle into the boiling water below.) Some folks prefer to cook the dumplings in broth, creating a sort of soup-dumpling soup. At the end of the day, though, these dumplings don't need all the bells and whistles. They're solid right out of the gate!