The Trader Joe's Frozen Good I Buy Every Trip

Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of culinary treats, and its freezer aisle is home to some of the most elite snacks in the game. Between the coconut milk chocolate ice cream and the beefless bulgogi, you'd think it would be hard to choose a favorite — except that it isn't hard at all if you've ever had the pork and ginger soup dumplings.

I've had a passion for soup dumplings since my college days, and after years of living in New York City, I can say I've had my fair share of exceptional ones. They have been noticeably absent from my life since I moved to a big farm in a small town in Middle America two years ago. However, this Trader Joe's buy fills the void.

When it comes to frozen dumplings, there are some you should buy and some you definitely shouldn't. But these are unlike any other grocery store frozen dumplings you've had before. If you're unfamiliar with the Chinese food staple known as xiao long bao, this traditional fare typically contains pork and a flavorful, fatty broth encased in a chewy, steamed dumpling that closes with a pucker at the top. Trader Joe's version is much the same, with a healthy dose of ginger. And with 6 dumplings for just $3.49 it feels like a no-brainer.