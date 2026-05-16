The Best New Items At Trader Joe's In 2026 (So Far), According To Customers
It's been a busy first third of 2026 for Trader Joe's as far as new releases, with novel items filling up shelves at a brisk pace. Shoppers have picked up all sorts of nifty finds to toss in their baskets. These tempting products will hopefully become fixtures in the chain's inventory if customer reception has any influence. With its thoughtful boutique approach to creating new products for its patrons to enjoy, Trader Joe's seldom disappoints with whatever it cooks up. That principle holds true so far this year, too. Granted, a few products are limited time only selections, but considering the chain's penchant for happy customers who love to buy in multiples, they may become regular items if proven popular enough.
We like to stop and take stock of what's cropped up in the Trader Joe's aisle whenever noteworthy picks are at the peak of popularity. All throughout the store, there are meal-ready dishes, crackling canned drinks, and snacks both sensible and decadent ready to be experienced. Add a few frozen dessert selections and generous good word from the customers who've tried these selections, and you have our picks for the finest items Trader Joe's has presented so far in 2026. Some may even be destined for the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame.
Salted caramel mochi
Hot weather calls for intriguing frozen treats like Japanese mochi, and Trader Joe's gives its new version an American twist with a burst of luxurious salted caramel flavor. For snackers who need something cold and sweet but don't feel like committing to a full-blown ice pop or cone, these chewy, creamy confections are the size of a cookie for portion control that's easy to gauge. Inviting salted caramel to the collection of mochi flavors available in the world, Trader Joe's taps a consumer market that loves their sweet mixed with salty.
It wouldn't be a Trader Joe's item if there weren't reviewers on Instagram giving live taste tests; reviewer Hungry Girl shows you exactly what you get and describes in alluring detail the chewy mochi exterior and butterscotch-like caramel flavor. The Reddit grapevine is also abuzz with folks loving these mochi nuggets, with several planning to stock up and others planning return trips to grab their own stash. At $4.99 for six patties, you'll pay less than a dollar a treat, which is a bonus if it keeps you from paying twice as much at a scoop shop.
Chicken breast bites
Having heat-and-eat chicken at the ready means less labor come lunch or suppertime. Even breakfast omelets are easier to handle with Trader Joe's chicken breast bites in the plans. A simple salt and pepper seasoning gives them a gentle kick of flavor, which can be enhanced with the honey mustard sauce included in the package or your own preferred topping. Because the chicken comes fully cooked, you can enjoy it cold straight out of the package or heat it up for a more soothing bite. You get 3.98 ounces for $3.99, and you don't have to go to the trouble of dirtying pans in order to enjoy it.
There's no shortage of opinions on this package over at Reddit, where the reception was largely welcoming thanks to the convenience and flavor of the chicken. A few commenters expressed concern over the disposable nature of packaged, pre-cooked chicken, but when others explained that their life situations prevent them from being able to maneuver in a kitchen environment or call for smaller portions, the logic of having a Trader Joe's premade chicken option shone through. Bottom line: It's a tasty and handy solution that can make life easier without wringing your bank account dry.
Gözlemes
The best description for a gözleme is a Turkish quesadilla, in this case filled with three cheeses — mozzarella, tulum, and kashkaval — all wrapped in a crispy flat bread to capture an array of savory Mediterranean tastes and textures. Trader Joe's gözlemes are a three-pack freezer item for $4.99 that comes ready to be cooked up in a pan on your stovetop to become a gooey pre-made dish you can enjoy as a snack or use as the centerpiece of a larger meal.
Trader Joe's customers who've already given them the old college try say they're superior to the usual cheese crisp and that a dipping sauce like tzatziki or even a drizzle of honey can add a splash of panache, though they're perfectly tasty all on their own. Helpful Reddit users clarify that these are a popular street food in their native Turkey and are generally enjoyed for breakfast, making them a new addition to Trader Joe's best breakfast foods. Others are simply happy to have a new freezer friendly dinner to try without having to go to a ton of trouble.
Honey Butter Cashews
Trader Joe's customers are quick to point out on Instagram how buttery and sweet the chain's new honey butter cashews are, warning viewers that a fair amount of self-control is needed to keep from devouring more than advised. They're a twist on candied nuts, wrapping creamy cashews in a light and tasty shell that merges the sweet and soothing essences you love on down-home rolls and in classic pastries. Fans of cinnamon almonds and toffee peanuts are bound to love this country-forward combination enough to include it in their regular snacking collection.
At the heart of this $4.99 bag of snacking satisfaction are the roasted cashews, creating an umami base that's sure to remind you of your favorite honey butter-based recipes. You wouldn't be wrong to chop them up and sprinkle them on top of weekend pancakes for a brunch bite surprise or to include them in your granola parfait as a bit of a splurge among more health-minded ingredients. But the flavor sounds so supreme all by itself that just grabbing a handful on your way past the pantry is enough to get the job done. The website listing labels these a limited time item, so get them while you can.
Sparkling lychee juice beverage
Trader Joe's seldom disappoints when it pops a new beverage into the line-up; this time around, it's a sparkling juice drink infused with the trendy sweetness of lychee. If you've never experienced this fruit before, it's a peelable grape-like sphere with a subtle floral flavor that may remind you of strawberries. Lychees are a popular addition to boba teas and smoothies, and now they're a featured player in a bubbly boutique beverage, but only as a limited time offer.
TikTok reviewer Jodie Jessica showered this can with compliments, describing it as an exotic sipper that captures the spirit of the tropics while serving up an authentic lychee essence. Her eight out of 10 ranking addresses the moderate carbonation that prevents the beverage from crackling as much as she'd like it too. YouTube review site Vegan Hacks also appreciated the juicy lychee flavor but was torn on whether $3.99 for four cans is a decent price for a fizzy beverage. It all depends on your taste and your budget, but when you start paying attention to the cost of seltzers and juices, you quickly find out a dollar a can is pretty darn reasonable.
Danish oat sandwich cookies
Skip the Joe-Joe's on your next cruise through the aisles of Trader Joe's and grab a box of Danish Oat Sandwich Cookies instead. Introducing these crispy goodies among the bags and boxes gives the cookie section an additional stroke of international intrigue. Don't expect the usual soft creme centers here; these crunchy discs are fused together with a sturdier chocolate that makes twisting them open a bit off a challenge. It's something to consider when committing to a whole-bite approach, but it's worth the jaw workout. Dipping them in milk or coffee is bound to soften up the situation if you're worried about your dental work.
Comparisons to a similar cookie found at IKEA abound on Reddit, where shoppers are overjoyed to have a unique European snack at their Trader Joe's instead. Words like "scrumptious" and "addicting" show up in the conversation, as do complaints that some shoppers have been restricted from buying them because they're simply too difficult to resist. The presence of palm oil in the chocolate filling is cause for concern for some shoppers, and something to be aware of depending on your nutritional criteria. Otherwise, you may proceed with your snacking, and if you like what you taste, buy a few bags; they're available for a limited time.
PB&J Oat Bites
These cup-shaped PB&J oat bites provide just enough sweetness to satisfy your cravings without making you feel like you've backpedaled in your fitness goals. Trader Joe's swirls together classic childhood flavors of peanut butter and jelly and pops a dollop of strawberry or raspberry gelée into the center of a mini oatmeal muffin sweet fans of all ages can enjoy. Consider these an upgrade to your usual brownie bites or tiny donuts, but with an added fiber blast thanks to the whole-grain oats. And they're gluten free, too, so restrictive eaters can enjoy them without worry.
Since these bites don't require heating, they make great carry-along treats, according to shoppers. They also dress up nicely with an extra swipe of peanut butter on top. Comparisons to the better-known Bobo's are inevitable, a similarity called out in a Trader Joe's Facebook group, but you get six in this $3.99 box instead of five in a box of Bobo's for a similar price. That's enough of an enticement to get Trader Joe's shoppers to pick up a box instead of road-tripping to another grocer for the more familiar brand.
Parmesan tapenade
Taking savory spreads in a zesty direction, Trader Joe's introduced its robust Parmesan tapenade this spring. Haul this happening blend to your poolside hang-outs as a spread for flatbreads and crackers, slather it on beef or chicken, or top a pot of your favorite pasta shape with a generous spoonful for a sauce with something special to offer. This over-the-top tapenade recipe uses mashed Manzanilla olives as a foundation, then ups the ante with thyme, cilantro, and oregano, plus red wine vinegar and a blend of oils. The secret ingredient is jalapeño, adding a hot streak you'll never see coming but will be grateful for just the same.
Reddit users are so hung up on this dynamic dip, they fear it may just be a seasonal product, made to come and go like so many other Trader Joe's finds. They're working the $4.99 mash into everything from veggies and soups to crackers and pizza, taking up the challenge of discovering just how many uses a Parmesan tapenade can have. Those who haven't had a chance to try it yet gush over how delicious the lucky others make it sound. And TikTok reviewers point out how bold the garlic layer is, a plus for anyone who favors the zesty flavor. Maybe 2026 will prove to be the year of the salty-tangy-cheesy-spicy Trader Joe's tapenade ... but you might want to shop soon just in case it vanishes quickly.
Affogato cups
Non-dairy affogato cups could become your frozen treat of the summer if you swing by Trader Joe's and stock up before the heat kicks into high gear. This coffee and ice cream combo takes cold, creamy delights out of the ice cream truck and into the realm of Italian cafe-style indulgence. To complete a two-pack of vegan European-style desserts, simply pour the instant coffee packet included into the vanilla non-dairy ice cream and add hot water. For the confectionary-curious wondering what an affogato is and how it tastes, this interactive version lets you find out for yourself. You'll be sipping like you're sitting next to a Venetian canal in no time.
Shoppers discussing their affogato adventures on Reddit have noted that while delicious, the coffee is very strong and works best when tempered by the non-dairy ice cream. The concern for a high-potency caffeine kick also gave them cause for pause when gearing up for an evening dose, so they've compromised by enjoying the treat earlier in the day — something for the caffeine-sensitive shopper to be cautious of. YouTube reviews comment that paying $4.49 for two is a bit costly, but still call out the quality of the coffee and compare the overall effect to savoring an iced latte with coconut creamer. Considering how much that would cost at a coffee shop, $2.25 for one you can enjoy at home isn't bad at all.
Lemon poppy seed muffins
Who needs the Costco bakery when Trader Joe's new lemon poppy seed muffins are on the scene? Every $5.49 package comes with four oversized bakes, each brimming with zesty-sweet lemon essence and sprinkled through with poppy seeds for that quintessential delicate crunch. Lemon juice, zest, oil, and puree — the four horsemen of the lem-pocalpyse — are present and accounted for to ensure maximum citrus impact that dances on your tongue without entirely puckering your taste buds.
Since Costco seems to have discontinued its popular lemon poppyseed muffin, Trader Joe's gladly stands in the gap, much to the joy of patrons who appreciate a properly made muffin. Though some commented on Instagram that they preferred more lemon (because four different sources won't be enough for everybody's taste), others happily reported that the sunny flavor is a revelation. There's no reason you can't augment the lemony flavor with a sweet partner or two. Since the Trader Joe's collection of jellies and spreads is just a few aisles over, it's no trouble to grab a special topping and invent your own tongue-tingling taste sensation.
How I chose these items
Trader Joe's boasts a tempting range of new items to check out in 2026. To make sure there was a range of options presented, I gathered new finds from various departments, working snacks, beverages, dinners, and condiments into the mix. There were plenty of possibilities ripe for highlighting, which made the search easy to execute but a bit challenging to complete; being a Trader Joe's fan willing to sample anything the chain offers, it was difficult to narrow the list.
To solidify the options and trim the list to the most beloved buys, I looked to online reviews and chatter from shoppers to home in on my final options. Trader Joe's shoppers are more likely to crow about what they love than grumble about what they don't, so confirming my notion of the best new items was a simple matter of checking into popular opinion. Not only did I find 10 dazzling picks to make the new year a tasty affair, but I also found 10 new reasons to hit up the Trader Joe's in my neighborhood this week. I guess I should have seen it coming.