Diners Say You Need To Try This Culver's Burger At Least Once

Culver's is the burger chain to hit if you love burgers, high-quality custard, and live in the Midwest. Its burger menu is small but mighty, featuring classics including a plain burger, cheeseburgers with and without toppings, and even some patty melts. But the chain also has a more unique fast-food burger offering fans are obsessed with: the Mushroom and Swiss ButterBurger.

Culver's Mushroom and Swiss burger is pretty much what it sounds like. The sandwich starts off simple, with a choice of one, two, or three patties between the chain's signature buttered Kaiser buns (toasted, of course). Then things get interesting: Wisconsin-made Swiss cheese and buttery, garlicky, well-seasoned white button mushrooms sit atop the beef.

It's not a burger you see on many fast-food burger chain menus, and fans — pun totally intended — eat up the unique menu item. Redditors' thoughts on the burger are overwhelmingly positive, with one writing, "The mushroom Swiss is elite." Another Redditor said, "One time they got my order wrong and gave me the mushroom and Swiss instead of the Swiss melt. I wasn't even mad because I ended up loving the burger." A Yelp reviewer wrote, "My go-to is the Mushroom and Swiss Burger. It's perfectly buttery, savory, and just hits the spot every time."