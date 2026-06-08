Diners Say You Need To Try This Culver's Burger At Least Once
Culver's is the burger chain to hit if you love burgers, high-quality custard, and live in the Midwest. Its burger menu is small but mighty, featuring classics including a plain burger, cheeseburgers with and without toppings, and even some patty melts. But the chain also has a more unique fast-food burger offering fans are obsessed with: the Mushroom and Swiss ButterBurger.
Culver's Mushroom and Swiss burger is pretty much what it sounds like. The sandwich starts off simple, with a choice of one, two, or three patties between the chain's signature buttered Kaiser buns (toasted, of course). Then things get interesting: Wisconsin-made Swiss cheese and buttery, garlicky, well-seasoned white button mushrooms sit atop the beef.
It's not a burger you see on many fast-food burger chain menus, and fans — pun totally intended — eat up the unique menu item. Redditors' thoughts on the burger are overwhelmingly positive, with one writing, "The mushroom Swiss is elite." Another Redditor said, "One time they got my order wrong and gave me the mushroom and Swiss instead of the Swiss melt. I wasn't even mad because I ended up loving the burger." A Yelp reviewer wrote, "My go-to is the Mushroom and Swiss Burger. It's perfectly buttery, savory, and just hits the spot every time."
How to modify the mushroom and Swiss — and how to recreate it at home
Whether you're a longtime fan of the Mushroom and Swiss, or you're setting out to try it for the first time, customers have recommendations for how to make the burger even better. One Redditor recommended adding bacon, onions, and extra butter. Multiple commenters agreed with the caramelized onions. Others suggested mayo or pickles. Some questioned the pickles but one Redditor noted, "I never thought about putting pickles on a mushroom and Swiss burger, but that little kick of acid might actually be great!"
Unfortunately, Culver's isn't everywhere, leaving many unable to try the beloved burger. If that's you, don't fret. Culver's is fairly explicit with what's in the sandwich, and fans of the Mushroom and Swiss ButterBurger have made copycats, so no road trip is required to get a taste. First off, the butter in Culver's ButterBurger doesn't go where you think — pick up some hamburger buns, toast them, and then butter the insides of the buns.
Then, as one TikTok user recommended, make super thin smash burger patties and mix mushrooms with Culver's listed ingredients — butter, garlic, salt, pepper, and parsley — and a half cup of milk with one tablespoon of flour. Cook the mushroom mix and spoon it over your preferred number of patties with some melted Swiss cheese, and you've got yourself a copycat Culver's Mushroom and Swiss ButterBurger.