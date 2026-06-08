Customer Reviews Have Crowned This Brewery Near Regions Field One Of Alabama's Best

Depending on where you live, it may feel like there are craft breweries everywhere. Heavy-hitter states like Vermont, Maine, and Colorado have had skin in the microbrew game for decades. Alabama has far fewer options, ranking close to last in terms of craft breweries per capita. Still, that shouldn't stop you from cozying up to a cold one there. According to customers, Good People Brewing Company, a Birmingham institution across the street from Regions Field, is one of the best breweries in the state.

"Some of the finest craft beer I have experienced anywhere in the country. The coffee/oatmeal stout was the best," one TripAdvisor reviewer asserts. "The atmosphere is laid-back and welcoming, with plenty of space to hang out both indoors and outside. The beer selection was excellent — I appreciated the number of IPA options," reads another TripAdvisor review.

Since Good People is only distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi, it's mostly a local gem. Alabama state law keeps the brewery from shipping alcohol, so you'll have to visit in person or find it somewhere in the region for a taste. If you do go to the brewery, keep an eye out for hard seltzers and draft cocktails that you'll only find in-house.