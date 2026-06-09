Why This Company Refuses To Make Bun-Length Hot Dogs

The question of why not all hot dogs are bun-length has been floating around the internet for some time. While most store-bought hot dog buns come in a similar shape and size, hot dogs range from tiny 2 to 3-inch cocktail wieners to classic 6-inch dogs, all the way up to 12 inches (better known as a footlong). Most buns stick to the classic 6-inch standard length, but one hot dog manufacturer in Brooklyn, New York, absolutely will not make its dog to fit that bun size, and some are asking why.

That manufacturer is The Brooklyn Hot Dog Company. Its refusal to make hot dogs that fit the bun is so solid that it has become a point of pride in the company's advertising. Try asking where you can find a bun long enough for its hot dogs, and The Brooklyn Hot Dog Company will quickly tell you that you can't.

The reason is simple. "We purposely produce our hot dogs longer than most, so they can hang off the bun. We want your first and last bite to be meat." The typical length for a dog from The Brooklyn Hot Dog Company is about 7 inches. Due to how they are produced, the hot dogs aren't always the exact same size, but they're always longer than your average hot dog bun.