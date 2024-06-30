How Celebrity Chefs Upgrade Hot Dogs

Bobby Flay's Emmy-award-winning shows helped make him a culinary superstar. He's even the first chef to be honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Known for making food fun, it's no wonder he found a playful way to combine two ballpark favorites into one delicious mouthful.

Nacho dogs are much like they sound — hot dogs topped with all the fixings of loaded nachos. In "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: A Cookbook," he shares the recipe featuring grilled tomato-chipotle salsa, grated Monterey Jack, sliced pickled jalapeños, guacamole, crushed blue corn tortilla chips, and cilantro leaves for garnish.

When Flay went on "Rachael Ray" to show this creation off, it sparked a light-hearted debate about the sequence of toppings. After grilling the hot dog and bun, Ray wanted to maximize meltiness by adding the cheese right away. Flay had other plans. He likes to see his cheese, so he started with guacamole and salsa, then sprinkled the cheese on top. For the finishing touch, he grabbed a handful of blue corn tortilla chips, crunched them in his hand, and dropped them over the dog for that perfect crunch. He almost forgot the pickled jalapeños, but Ray wouldn't let that slide — because what's a nacho dog without a little kick?