We Tried 11 Store-Bought Hot Dog Buns; These Were The Best By Far

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There have been countless debates and pages of ink spilled discussing which brands of hot dogs are the best choice for your next cookout. However, far less attention is typically paid to another part of the hot dog experience that's nearly as important: the bun. While some serve as a simple, forgettable hot dog delivery vehicle, others provide a delicious, complementary experience that elevates your dogs in ways you may not have imagined. We tried nearly a dozen store-bought hot dog brands, ranking them worst to best, and Wonder classic hot dog buns came out clearly on top.

Although Wonder bread may not have a reputation for high quality, that couldn't be further from the truth for the brand's hot dog buns. While they look like ordinary buns, our reviewer praised their deceptively delicious flavor, stating, "These taste like what you'd get if you married a typical white bread hot dog bun with a potato roll." The sweet, creamy notes contrast perfectly with yeastiness and hints of malt from barley flour. Texture-wise, these buns also stand out in positive ways. Although our review called them "very soft and tender", they don't crush easily and hold together well enough to be opened and laid flat on a grill for toasting. This is a particularly critical factor if you're loading them up with things you should be putting on hot dogs, as no one wants to deal with a dog that's falling apart after the first big bite.

Wonder buns are often a bit more affordable than some of the other, lower-ranked brands. This can make a big difference, particularly if you're grabbing a few packs for a party where you'll need a lot of dogs. Plus, we're not the only ones singing this product's praises.