The Steakhouse Buffet Chain Redditors Remember As 'A Magical Place'
All of us have a restaurant we fondly remember from childhood. Even if it didn't necessarily have the best food or a mind-blowing concept, the memories make it feel magical. If you grew up in the Midwest or the South in the 1980s, '90, or 2000s, there's a chance that Ryan's Grill, Buffet & Bakery (better known simply as Ryan's) was one of your go-to spots. If the raving Reddit reviews are any indication, many customers consider it one of the best buffets of its time.
On Reddit, an r/nostalgia thread beginning with, "Ryan's was a magical place," inspired a generation of diners to share the lasting impressions the restaurant left on them. One user wrote, "God, it was so good to me as a kid! So many good memories of Friday or Saturday night dinners there. It always had Golden Corral or anywhere else beat by a long shot." Another user shared, "The f****** ROLLS. Always had to sneak a couple to-go. My birthdays spent there, the shenanigans my siblings and I got into, the ridiculous ice cream mountains we'd prepare." For many, heading to Ryan's after church or sports games, for birthdays, and on weekend nights was a tradition.
You can't mention Ryan's on social media without people romanticizing the fresh yeast rolls, often eaten with a honey butter spread. Redditors remember their love for the chain's robust dessert bar, the mac and cheese, honey chicken wings, and chicken pot pie. Aside from the buffet, customers could also order steak over the counter.
What happened to Ryan's buffet?
Buffet restaurants have seen a rise and fall in the U.S., and Ryan's Grill, Buffet & Bakery followed this trajectory. The chain opened in the late 1970s in Greenville, South Carolina, but it wasn't until the mid-'80s that the iconic "Mega Bar" was added. The self-service buffet with salads, vegetable sides, entrees, and desserts debuted around the same time the restaurant started baking its beloved rolls in-house. The early '90s saw more innovation for the chain: Bakery Bars offered house-made desserts, and more high-end buffet offerings like prime rib were available on weekends. At its peak, Ryan's had over 300 locations across 23 states.
Ryan's success began to falter after it was acquired by Buffets Inc. in 2006. In the following years, it would deal with a messy onslaught of bankruptcies and restaurant closures. Customers blamed these struggles for a decline in quality, with one Reddit user lamenting, "[It was] decent by buffet standards, but then sometime in the late 2000s [it] got bought out by a bigger company and the quality dropped."
By the time the COVID-19 pandemic forced buffet-style dining to shut down in 2020, many Ryan's locations had already closed. The chain is not one of the buffets that have made a comeback. The parent company of the brand filed for bankruptcy a fourth time in 2021, and the final Ryan's buffet shut down around the same time.