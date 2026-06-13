The Steakhouse Buffet Chain Redditors Remember As 'A Magical Place'

All of us have a restaurant we fondly remember from childhood. Even if it didn't necessarily have the best food or a mind-blowing concept, the memories make it feel magical. If you grew up in the Midwest or the South in the 1980s, '90, or 2000s, there's a chance that Ryan's Grill, Buffet & Bakery (better known simply as Ryan's) was one of your go-to spots. If the raving Reddit reviews are any indication, many customers consider it one of the best buffets of its time.

On Reddit, an r/nostalgia thread beginning with, "Ryan's was a magical place," inspired a generation of diners to share the lasting impressions the restaurant left on them. One user wrote, "God, it was so good to me as a kid! So many good memories of Friday or Saturday night dinners there. It always had Golden Corral or anywhere else beat by a long shot." Another user shared, "The f****** ROLLS. Always had to sneak a couple to-go. My birthdays spent there, the shenanigans my siblings and I got into, the ridiculous ice cream mountains we'd prepare." For many, heading to Ryan's after church or sports games, for birthdays, and on weekend nights was a tradition.

You can't mention Ryan's on social media without people romanticizing the fresh yeast rolls, often eaten with a honey butter spread. Redditors remember their love for the chain's robust dessert bar, the mac and cheese, honey chicken wings, and chicken pot pie. Aside from the buffet, customers could also order steak over the counter.