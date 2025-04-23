Once-Struggling Buffet Restaurant Chains Making A Comeback

Most people have dined at a buffet-style restaurant at least once in their lives. These establishments are ideal for groups with picky eaters in tow as well as diners seeking a hearty meal on a budget. While they may not hold the same sway they once did with consumers, a few have experienced renewed popularity after the rise and fall of all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Consider that many struggling chain restaurants in general, including Olive Garden and Pizza Hut, have made comebacks recently, showing that it's possible to turn things around.

We did a little digging and uncovered a few buffet chains that also seem to be on an upward trajectory after experiencing some setbacks. Cicis Pizza, Golden Corral, and Mr Gatti's Pizza have all been making waves as of late, whether celebrating major milestones, working on brand updates, or embarking on continued growth and expansion.

It's a challenging time for the restaurant industry due to an unpredictable economic climate. Yet, buffets offer the novelty of getting to choose from a wide variety of dishes, which could give them a slight advantage over more traditional, full-service restaurants.