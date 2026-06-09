What Dollar Tree Does With Unsold Food, According To Redditors

Food waste is a big problem in America. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more food gets sent to municipal solid waste landfills in the U.S. than any other material. Some grocery stores are fighting this problem by donating their unsold goods. Aldi's leftover food supplies end up at local food banks. Similarly, Costco donates some of its unsold fruits, veggies, and other groceries to charitable organizations that help people in need. In other cases, items might end up in the hands of farmers who use it to feed livestock. Sustainability-minded consumers who shop at the Dollar Tree may wonder if it adopts similar solutions. According to store associates on Reddit, the chain throws the unpurchased food away instead.

If you check the Dollar Tree website, you'll find that the company says it's committed to reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions. As of this writing, there are no specifics about food. However, one commenter on Reddit claimed, "Company policy expressly forbids giving away or donating unsold or out of date items." Some self-identified employees reported in a separate Reddit thread that their locations mark down items approaching their expiration dates to 50 cents and later to 25 cents. The stores purportedly set these goods out in specially marked carts. "We have [people] who will buy the whole cart," said one user. But if no one snatches the products up, they are inevitably tossed in the dumpster. One unhappy poster complained that a series of marked-down frozen foods, including ice cream and chicken sandwiches, met that fate when nobody bought them.