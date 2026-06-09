Who Is Bobby Flay's Girlfriend, Brooke Williamson?

Brooke Williamson made quite the name for herself in the food world well before she began dating celebrity chef Bobby Flay. A native of California, Williamson was already a teacher's assistant at the Epicurean Institute of Los Angeles at the tender age of 15. Just five years later, she became the youngest sous chef in the history of famed restaurateur Michael McCarty's restaurant Michael's in Santa Monica. Williamson would claim another first by becoming the youngest female chef to cook at the James Beard Foundation House when she was just 22. At 24 years old, she opened her first restaurant, Amuse Café, with then-husband and chef Nick Roberts. (The former couple share a son, Hudson Roberts.)

Williamson has also shined in the television spotlight. She came in second place in Season 10 of Bravo's cooking competition show "Top Chef" and then walked away with the win in Season 14. She also appeared on the spinoff series "Top Chef Duels" in 2014. In 2020, she became the very first winner of "Guy Fieri's cooking competition show "Tournament of Champions." Two years later, Bobby Flay chose Williamson as one of his titans for the program "Bobby's Triple Threat." Her competitive drive would strike again in December of 2024 when she went head to head with the titular star on "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown."