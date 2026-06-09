Who Is Bobby Flay's Girlfriend, Brooke Williamson?
Brooke Williamson made quite the name for herself in the food world well before she began dating celebrity chef Bobby Flay. A native of California, Williamson was already a teacher's assistant at the Epicurean Institute of Los Angeles at the tender age of 15. Just five years later, she became the youngest sous chef in the history of famed restaurateur Michael McCarty's restaurant Michael's in Santa Monica. Williamson would claim another first by becoming the youngest female chef to cook at the James Beard Foundation House when she was just 22. At 24 years old, she opened her first restaurant, Amuse Café, with then-husband and chef Nick Roberts. (The former couple share a son, Hudson Roberts.)
Williamson has also shined in the television spotlight. She came in second place in Season 10 of Bravo's cooking competition show "Top Chef" and then walked away with the win in Season 14. She also appeared on the spinoff series "Top Chef Duels" in 2014. In 2020, she became the very first winner of "Guy Fieri's cooking competition show "Tournament of Champions." Two years later, Bobby Flay chose Williamson as one of his titans for the program "Bobby's Triple Threat." Her competitive drive would strike again in December of 2024 when she went head to head with the titular star on "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown."
Brooke Williamson and Bobby Flay are happy without marriage
Brooke Williamson and Bobby Flay publicly announced their relationship in March 2025. When asked "who made the first move" on the "Elvis Duran Show," Williamson answered, "We worked together for several years before this was a romantic relationship." She had noticed Flay's charm and charisma, but "the opportunity [to date] wasn't always there. And then when it was, it felt very natural and organic to turn [the relationship] into something else."
Like Williamson, Flay is divorced, and neither of them have any intention of getting married again. But wishing to show his commitment to the relationship, Flay surprised her with a diamond ring while the couple was together in London, England. Williamson wears it on her right hand to show that they're not engaged. She recalled on the "Elvis Duran Show" that when Flay gave her this special piece of jewelry, he said, "Just because I don't want to get married again, doesn't mean that you don't deserve the big beautiful ring."