This Aldi Competitor Has A Show-Stopping Bakery, According To Reviews

From breakfast pastries to loaves of bread, Lidl is stacked with just about any baked good you could crave. But of course, some treats stand out more than others — and shoppers aren't shy about sharing their favorite Lidl bakery treats. Its brownies are particularly worthy of note. Its signature Ultimate Chocolate Brownie has been described on Reddit as "extremely fudgy and decadent" — pretty much exactly what we want to hear before biting into a brownie.

Interestingly enough, though, the German-born grocery chain seems to really shine when it comes to its French-inspired baked goods. "Best pain au chocolat outside of Paris," boldly declared one pastry lover on Reddit. Another Lidl shopper called the baguettes "top-notch" and "superb." And lest we forget the most famous — and famously affordable — of the bunch: Lidl's classic croissants.

The 49-cent wonders are flaky, airy, and perfectly buttery. The secret? As a spokesperson revealed to Eating Well, they are actually prepared in France using only European butter, then shipped abroad for Lidl staffers to finish baking in-store. Needless to say, if the croissant's price tag doesn't automatically reel you in, the scent of them in the oven may be the thing to do it. Their freshly baked aroma is so beloved, in fact, that Lidl actually launched a perfume inspired by it last year. Still, if you'd rather eat a croissant than smell like one, Lidl is the place to go.