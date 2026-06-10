This Aldi Competitor Has A Show-Stopping Bakery, According To Reviews
There are two types of grocery shoppers: Those who can't live without a grocery chain fresh bakery section and those who are just fine picking up pre-packaged loaves and pastries. Those who fall into the latter camp probably don't mind frequenting a supermarket like Aldi, which keeps costs low by cutting the frills — including those in-house bakeries. But for folks in the former, Aldi competitor Lidl — which has earned its own loyal fanbase — would be right up their alley. The German grocery chain boasts outposts all across Europe and has been slowly but surely gaining ground in the United States. But no matter which country they're shopping in, reviewers seem to favor Lidl specifically for its bakery selection.
In one United Kingdom-based Reddit thread, an astonished Lidl shopper said, "It doesn't make sense to me how [Lidl] gets such flaky pastries and succulent buns down to such a quality price." In another thread, a Redditor wrote, "I will die on the hill that Lidl bakery is the best of the bunch, especially the brownies," to which a commenter agreed, saying, "They are better than 90% of bakeries both in price and quality."
The bakery items that have Lidl shoppers swooning
From breakfast pastries to loaves of bread, Lidl is stacked with just about any baked good you could crave. But of course, some treats stand out more than others — and shoppers aren't shy about sharing their favorite Lidl bakery treats. Its brownies are particularly worthy of note. Its signature Ultimate Chocolate Brownie has been described on Reddit as "extremely fudgy and decadent" — pretty much exactly what we want to hear before biting into a brownie.
Interestingly enough, though, the German-born grocery chain seems to really shine when it comes to its French-inspired baked goods. "Best pain au chocolat outside of Paris," boldly declared one pastry lover on Reddit. Another Lidl shopper called the baguettes "top-notch" and "superb." And lest we forget the most famous — and famously affordable — of the bunch: Lidl's classic croissants.
The 49-cent wonders are flaky, airy, and perfectly buttery. The secret? As a spokesperson revealed to Eating Well, they are actually prepared in France using only European butter, then shipped abroad for Lidl staffers to finish baking in-store. Needless to say, if the croissant's price tag doesn't automatically reel you in, the scent of them in the oven may be the thing to do it. Their freshly baked aroma is so beloved, in fact, that Lidl actually launched a perfume inspired by it last year. Still, if you'd rather eat a croissant than smell like one, Lidl is the place to go.