Is Costco's Credit Card Worth It? Here's What Members Say

There's many benefits to shopping at Costco. And if you're already a proper card-carrying Costco member, you may have considered the Costco Anywhere Citi Bank credit card. It doesn't have an annual fee, and it's another way to save money while shopping at Costco through cash back. If you're on the fence about it, members have some valuable insights that could help you with the decision.

On Reddit, one satisfied member shares: "'I've had one for almost 10 years. It's a nice card. Very simple. The dining and travel 3% multipliers are nice in addition to the 4/5% gas." Some members considered it a "no-brainer" if you go to Costco often; one reported spending $200 to $400 at the retailer every month, and the card felt worth it for the cash back they received. Another said that living within 2 miles from a Costco and getting 5% on gas justified the card alone.

Not everyone is convinced by the card. Members who are a bit more critical about the card point out that the card's rewards can only be redeemed once annually through Costco in-stores. As one Reddit user wrote, "Big nay. You have to wait a year for your cash back and then take an ancient relic paper check into Costco to get your cash." For more serious credit card strategists who maximize point-based spending, they consider the Costco credit card "mid."