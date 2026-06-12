Who Makes Aldi's Southern Grove Trail Mix?

Aldi is different from most supermarkets because the items on the shelves, for the most part, aren't name-brand groceries. Instead, they're store-exclusive products. Referred to in the food business as private-label goods, these are generally manufactured by other companies specifically for the retailer. At Aldi, you'll find labels like Sundae Shoppe for ice cream, Simply Nature for organic items, and Southern Grove for nuts and trail mix. Available evidence suggests that the discount grocery chain obtains its nuts from an Ohio-based company called King Nut.

King Nut is just one of the many companies hiding behind Aldi brand foods. It's a big business, producing over 500 million packages of nuts annually. However, we wouldn't be surprised if you have never heard of it. That's because it specializes in producing and packing nut-based items and snacks for other companies, such as grocery stores and airlines. If you've chowed down on peanuts or pretzels on a flight, they may have been packed by King Nut.

While the airline packages are sometimes labeled with the King Nut name, Aldi's trail mixes don't feature it. Still, it's possible to identify a manufacturer when items get pulled from shelves for safety reasons. A 2020 recall on Southern Grove Sweet & Salty Trail Mix from Aldi was issued by Kanan Enterprises, the company that owns King Nut, due to undeclared almonds.