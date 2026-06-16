The Difference Between Añejo And Extra Añejo Tequila

To know about tequila is to appreciate it. That requires understanding the drink's defining characteristics. In order to be called tequila, the spirit must be made with blue agave and manufactured in a specific region in one of five Mexican states. The top producer among them is the state of Jalisco, which is home to the beverage's namesake city, Tequila. There are five varieties of this spirit: blanco (white or silver), reposado (rusted), joven (which means "young" but is often called gold in English), añejo (mature), and extra añejo (extra mature). Understandably, some people might get the last two mixed up.

Extra añejo is still relatively new to the scene, having been officially added to the lineup in 2006. It has many similarities to añejo, but tequila drinkers shouldn't make the mistake of lumping these two categories together. That would dismiss the varieties' unique notes. There is also the price to consider. The longer a tequila is aged, the more expensive it is going to be. A top shelf extra añejo can set you back more than $500. Even on the lower end of the price spectrum, a 750-milliliter bottle of the mature kind could sell for around $30, while an extra-mature version from the same brand may cost as much as $80.