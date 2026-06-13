How Much A 6-Pack Of Beer Cost In The 1970s Compared To The 2020s

As grocery prices continue to climb and break records, the American consumer might wonder if the same trends will hit their favorite beverages. When comparing beer prices from the 1970s to the 2020s, the answer is a bit complicated. The world of beer is very different today than it was in the '70s — back then, names like Budweiser, Miller High Life, Coors, and other classic brands defined the decade. Now, craft beer has become a major industry force, and that has shifted the balance of pricing across brands.

Shoppers in Albany, New York could visit their local Albany Public Market in 1970 and find a variety of big-brand beer. In an ad from June of that year, the grocery chain advertised a six-pack of Miller High Life in 12-ounce cans for $0.99 (via Newspapers.com) — certainly less than what today's shoppers pay. Budweiser was even cheaper, at just $0.89 for a six-pack of 12-ounce cans in March of that year (via Newspapers.com).

Prices have only increased in the decades since. Albany Public Market has been gone since the 1980s, but shoppers at the Hannaford supermarket in Albany can find a six-pack of Miller High Life for $5.99 today, a 600% price increase (though today's cans are 16 ounces, not 12). Six-packs have declined in popularity, so the best Hannaford comparison for the Budweiser is a 12-pack priced at $13.99, meaning six cans would be $7. That's an increase of nearly 800%.