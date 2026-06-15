13 Fried Chicken Chains That Aren't Worth The Hype, According To Customers

Though the U.S. has its fair share of comfort foods — mac n cheese, pizza, and burgers, to name a few — there is one that stands out among the rest: crispy fried chicken. This delicious and decadent Southern dish is a staple that many turn to again and again. So it's no surprise that there are countless restaurants that specialize in this particular meal. From nationwide chains to regional joints, restaurants are always trying to convince diners that their recipe is the crispiest, juiciest, or most flavorful option out there.

While some of these restaurants have avid fans flocking in, others leave diners disappointed. Even chains with stand-out menus or vocal fans have been known to serve up less-than-impressive meals, fall short on service, or lack consistency from location to location that causes customers to lose confidence in the overall quality and experience.

Read on to discover which fried chicken chains don't live up to the hype and are best to avoid, according to customers.