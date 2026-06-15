13 Fried Chicken Chains That Aren't Worth The Hype, According To Customers
Though the U.S. has its fair share of comfort foods — mac n cheese, pizza, and burgers, to name a few — there is one that stands out among the rest: crispy fried chicken. This delicious and decadent Southern dish is a staple that many turn to again and again. So it's no surprise that there are countless restaurants that specialize in this particular meal. From nationwide chains to regional joints, restaurants are always trying to convince diners that their recipe is the crispiest, juiciest, or most flavorful option out there.
While some of these restaurants have avid fans flocking in, others leave diners disappointed. Even chains with stand-out menus or vocal fans have been known to serve up less-than-impressive meals, fall short on service, or lack consistency from location to location that causes customers to lose confidence in the overall quality and experience.
Read on to discover which fried chicken chains don't live up to the hype and are best to avoid, according to customers.
1. Kentucky Fried Chicken
Kentucky Fried Chicken — more commonly known as KFC — is arguably one of the most well-known fried chicken chains around the world. Founded in 1930 in Kentucky (as the name implies), the restaurant now has over 30,000 locations in 150 countries worldwide.
Despite its renown, however, KFC doesn't seem to score high marks among many U.S. customers. Internationally, the chain seems to be well-liked, but according to one Redditor, the American locations "taste nothing similar to anywhere else I've been and it also gives me a bad stomach ache."
"It's crap even in comparison to other fast food places," complained another. But it's not the overall food quality that seems to be KFC's biggest problem; it's consistency. Some customers report getting delicious food, while many others have the opposite experience. It is "consistently inconsistent between branches or even the day of the week at the same branch," as another Redditor put it. While you can take your chance and maybe get a decent meal, it seems that many diners opt to skip this fried chicken entirely.
2. Popeye's
Popeye's is known for its New Orleans-style Southern fried chicken. What started as a single restaurant in Louisiana in the '70s has become a food sensation with over 3,000 locations across 48 states.
Though some swear by Popeye's chicken sandwich or cajun-spiced chicken, many feel that the chicken chain is undeniably overrated. While many think the food itself is delicious, the customer service is consistently lacking according to diners — and not just at one location, but seemingly across the board.
Entire Reddit threads are dedicated to poor Popeye's service experiences. "How in the world is the service so consistently bad?" muses one thread on the Popeye's subreddit. On other threads, people share tales of waiting over an hour in the drive-thru line, stores running out of basically every dish in the late afternoon, and rude employees. So even if you're lucky enough to get a good meal (which isn't always a guarantee, either), it still might not be enough to make up for the overall experience.
3. Zaxby's
Zaxby's serves up fried chicken in all forms: wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and more. But while it may reign supreme when it comes to variety, it doesn't seem to make up for the steep decline in overall quality.
Many formerly loyal Zaxby's customers lament the good old days when the chicken was delicious, moist, and crispy. Lately, however, it seems to be a different story. "Why do I feel like the quality of the chicken is decreaseing [sic]," asks one Reddit thread. They go on to explain that the chicken is often dry and salty, only saved by the signature sauce. Dozens of other customers agreed, citing the chain's transfer of ownership as a plausible reason for the change.
In addition to the unreliable quality, other customers also complain about the change in portion sizes."Tenders are laughably tiny," begins another thread. And it's not just smaller meals but also increased prices that are turning former fans off from this fried chicken chain. As one commenter summed it up, "Quality for fast food is down across the board and prices are way up. it's hard to justify any of it unless options are limited."
4. Wingstop
For a restaurant known for its wings, Wingstop seems to get a lot of hate for them on online forums like Reddit. "Went once. The wings were dry, overcooked, and not really hot. Don't really care to go back," explained one customer. "Their Atomic sauce is almost inedible, so much sodium it actually hurts my tongue," added another.
The wings may not live up to expectations, but it seems that the other food doesn't either. Another Redditor complained of wet, soggy fries topped with an odd-tasting seasoning of herbs and spices.
But above all, it seems that Wingstop's biggest problem is inconsistency. Some customers enjoy their food from specific locations, but don't have the same experience the next time they visit or if they stop at a different location. "When they are 'good', they are really good. Problem is, most of them aren't good," explained one customer. If you know your location is on point, it might be worth a stop — otherwise, you might be taking a big risk.
5. Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's opened in 1996 in Louisiana and has since expanded across the country. In 2025 alone, 100 new locations were added, and the 1,000th restaurant opened in April of 2026. Unlike some fried chicken restaurants that have a diverse menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and other chicken-focused dishes, this fried chicken chain has found success by committing to serving just a few things: chicken tenders or a chicken sandwich served with Texas toast, coleslaw, and fries.
Despite the limited repertoire, some feel that the restaurant is lacking in flavor. "Raising Cane's is bland, unflavored chicken strips," claimed a Reddit commenter, receiving over a dozen upvotes of agreement. "British food has more seasoning," joked another.
In addition to a lack of flavor, other complaints include sogginess, a lack of sauces like barbecue or honey mustard, and a high price tag. The one thing, however, that everyone — even Raising Cane's haters — seems to agree on? The Texas toast is undeniably delicious.
6. Wings Over
Known for its extensive variety of wing flavors, Wings Over is a chain spread across nine different states. With everything from classics like garlic parm and lemon pepper, to more unusual flavors like the fiery afterburner or cajun voodoo, it seems that Wings Over has something to satisfy everyone.
Unfortunately, unreliable service and inconsistent food have led many fans to turn away from the wing shop in search of new chicken restaurants. "The Wings Over franchise was sold in 2017, which was the beginning of the descent," claimed one Redditor. "I'd rather pick at the bones of someone else's wings than eat wing stop. That place is garbage," another boldly said.
Others report incredibly long delivery windows — sometimes over two hours — after placing an order, which unsurprisingly can lead to soggy or cold food upon arrival. Though Wings Over may taste better if you pick it up in person, it may be best to avoid it in favor of another wing spot if you're looking for consistency.
7. Church's Texas Chicken
This chain, as the name implies, originated in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952. Since then, it's been serving up Southern classics like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and coleslaw. Alongside loyal fans, however, the popular chain has also attracted its fair share of critics.
"Is it just me or has the quality of church's chicken gone down drastically?" posed one Reddit thread, with dozens of others agreeing with the original poster. Complaints ranged from terrible gravy, unseasoned chicken, stale oil, and sogginess.
Some customers feel that Church's may have started off strong with a delicious original recipe. But one Redditor — who has tried more than a dozen different locations — claims that it's a lack of trained staff that leads to the inconsistent quality. "Specifically the grease isn't hot enough or is stale. Or the store isn't clean. Or everything is really slow," they explained.
Despite the lack of consistency and mediocre chicken, however, people still seem to rave about the biscuits (ranking them above other popular chains like Popeyes). So if you're a biscuit lover and willing to look past the other problems, it may be worth a stop.
8. Chick-fil-A
With chicken breakfast biscuits, coffee, chicken sandwiches, fries, and shakes, Chick-fil-A has something for every meal. And though this chicken chain has many loyal followers, there are also those who think it doesn't live up to the hype.
"Chick Fil A is terrible. Just terrible high calorie chicken nonsense," begins one thread on the unpopular opinion subreddit. Though there is a lot of discourse on the post with many people coming to the chicken chain's defence, the original poster had many others in agreement, with someone adding, "I don't like the food either. But I understand why people go there."
While many Chick-fil-A lovers cite the consistency and service as some of the brand's hallmarks, others have anecdotes that seem to prove otherwise. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to poor service experiences at Chick-fil-A's across the country. Others claim that the food — though once good — has dropped in quality in recent years and shrinkflation has become a problem. Whether or not you're a Chick-fil-A fan, you can't deny that it seems to be a polarizing place.
9. Bojangles
Though this chain originated in the Carolinas, it has since expanded throughout the United States, bringing Southern staples to more than 800 restaurants across 17 states. Options like sausage biscuits, sweet tea, and two-piece chicken dinners have attracted hungry diners for decades. In recent years, however, the tide seems to be turning due to bland food and lack of quality control.
It's not just the declining taste that is getting to customers; it's that, coupled with the increase in prices that seems to have people turning their backs away from the chain. One Reddit poster lamented about the steep increase in price in recent years, sharing, "I spent $12.12 today for a 4 piece with a medium fry and a large sweet tea. Just to end up with hard nasty tenders and fries."
Reddit and other online review forums are filled with much of the same feedback, with some longing for the Bojangles of days gone by. "Being treated like I was a bother, shrinkflation portions, high prices or [bad] tasting food," described another Redditor. "Oh what I would give for a Cajun biscuit from 30 years ago."
10. Dave's Hot Chicken
Unlike many fried chicken joints, Dave's Hot Chicken doesn't have Southern roots. Instead, this restaurant got its start in California in a Los Angeles parking lot. The signature fried chicken became so popular that the booming chain has now expanded to nearly 400 locations in 45 states.
While the LA locations still seem to be churning out delicious food, Dave's has a quality control issue; other locations across the country aren't upholding the same standard, according to diners. Some customers aren't surprised, as rapid expansion is often the downfall of restaurants. The unimpressive food, however, still leaves them lacking. "It was so bad that I threw it in the garbage...Not to mention it reeks of body odor. Just because what you call hot chicken tastes like an armpit doesn't mean the place needs to smell like an armpit," lamented one Redditor.
"Also not offering ranch and/or blue cheese when your specialty is hot chicken is one of the most absurd things ever!" added another. If you're searching for deliciously authentic and reliably good fried chicken, Dave's might not be it.
11. Royal Farms
Royal Farms is an all-in-one gas station-fried chicken chain combo. Scattered throughout the mid-Atlantics across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and several other states, it serves up everything from breakfast sandwiches to subs — but what it's really known for is the signature fried chicken.
Both the unreliable quality and the price tag seem to shock some customers. For a three-tender box and side of sauce, one customer paid roughly $12. And to top it all off, the food wasn't even good. "The tenders were dry as could be and there were less fries than can count on two hands," they explained. "When did gas station chicken become a premium?" they added.
Some attribute the disappointing flavor to a change of process; "I think they used to brine the meat, and then decided to put all that salt into the batter instead," explained another Redditor. This change has resulted in chicken that is too salty for many, and ruined the once-delicious Royal Farms recipe. Whatever the reason, it sounds like many are now steering clear of Royal Farms in favor of other fried chicken spots.
12. Buffalo Wild Wings
Like restaurants such as Wings Over and Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings is mainly known for a single dish: chicken wings. Founded by two Buffalo, New York, natives, this chain restaurant began in Ohio but soon spread across the country, bringing classic Buffalo wings to the masses. Today, the restaurant is a hot-spot for sports fans and wing lovers looking to get their fix.
Guests can choose from the extensive menu featuring regular wings, boneless, chicken tenders, and other meals like burgers, salads, a few sides, and desserts. There are also plenty of sauces and dry rubs to choose from, so there's something for every palate.
Despite the variety, however, customers complain about quality, consistency, and service. "Not only is the food consistently awful but every BWW I've visited has given me terrible customer service. For a wing place the wings are garbage," begins one Reddit thread, with dozens of others agreeing.
"I don't understand how this company still exists. Buffalo wings is literally in their name yet they have maybe the worst wings in the history of time," said another thread, with many others citing similar problems. While the original location may have been high-quality, it seems that the brand's expansion did nothing for maintaining quality. One thing still worth buying? The bottled wing sauces, according to some customers.
13. Quaker Steak & Lube
This restaurant may be known for its vintage cars and gas station decor, but it's also known for another signature: chicken wings. Though it has a robust menu of burgers, sandwiches, and steaks for non-wing lovers, nearly the entire first page of the menu is dedicated to the wing selection. It offers classics like boneless and bone-in, alongside over a dozen different sauces (including bottled sauces to-go).
Though the wings seem to be what it's known for, the quality doesn't live up to the hype for some customers. "When your wings are as good or worse than Pizzeria wings, you can't and shouldn't survive," said one Reddit commenter. "Wings were insanely soggy, which is extremely unappealing," agreed another.
Others feel that the food is passable, but the service is where it really falls short: "The food has always been decent but the service has always been awful.... At least here," explained a third Redditor. Whether you encounter bad food or bad service (or both), it seems like there may be better meals to be found elsewhere.
Methodology
To assess customer sentiment and determine whether fried chicken restaurants lived up to the hype, we analyzed discussions and reviews on online platforms including Reddit and TripAdvisor. We looked for recurring feedback related to food quality, service, value, and consistency between locations. While positive reviews were considered, we looked for recurring patterns of customer dissatisfaction to determine which restaurants customers largely tend to avoid.