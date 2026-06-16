Diners Say This Tiny Connecticut Bakery Serves Some Of The Best Donuts In America

It's easy enough to get your hands on a donut. You can pick one up at a grocery store, snag some Munchkins from Dunkin' Donuts, or grab a sticky glaze ring from Krispy Kreme. However, to get your hands on what many consider the best donuts (and other breakfast pastries for that matter) local bakeries and shops are the ones to beat. And if you're searching for the hole-y grail of donuts, you might have to head to Connecticut. Whether you live in the state or are willing to travel, Neil's Donuts is the place to try some of the best donuts in America.

Neil's started selling its now-beloved donuts in 2001 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and in late 2020 opened a second location in Middletown, Connecticut . According to the website, between the two locations, Neil's makes 3,600 donuts daily and serves over 4,000 customers per week.

The donuts are a hit with taste buds, as reported on Yelp. One reviewer wrote that the donuts were fresh, soft, and "genuinely flavorful. ... it might be a blessing that this place isn't any closer to my house ... because I'd probably be there way too often." Another reviewer wrote, "These are seriously delicious large donuts." Meanwhile, someone added: "The staff is fantastic — friendly, patient, and efficient, even with the crowd. The donuts themselves are out of this world. ... Every bite just melts in your mouth." Many reviewers noted that the shop gets very busy, with lines "almost out the door," but service still manages to be quick and pleasant.