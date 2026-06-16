10 Forgotten Old-School Cooking Tips Grandma Wants You To Use

Even when you get your chopping advice from a chef, you'll still end up with unwanted scraps. But there's no need to throw them out — next time you're chopping onions or peppers, save those leftover remnants for later use.

Saving vegetable scraps is a common practice passed down from generation to generation. For centuries, food waste in the kitchen wasn't just frowned upon; it was also financially impossible. Families who lived through challenging economic times, such as the Great Depression or wartime food shortages, learned that everything had more than one purpose. For example, carrots and onions weren't just a dinner ingredient, with their skins also serving as the base of homemade stock. Doing this reduced food waste while also cutting the amount of money spent on future meals.

It's super easy to start doing this in your kitchen today. Grab an airtight container or a ziplock bag, and keep adding your vegetable scraps until it's full enough to make a batch of stock. Be sure to keep this container in the freezer so the scraps don't spoil. Don't include anything moldy or rotten, and also try to leave out brassicas, which contain compounds that'll make your stock bitter.