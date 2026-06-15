This Once-Popular Chain Sells Scarlett Johansson's Favorite Sandwich

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to highly-specialized diets. She and her trainers have utilized fasting, high-carb and low-fat meal plans, and even near-veganism to get her in shape for specific roles, like Black Widow in "The Avengers" fanchise. That said, she also appreciates balance. For instance, in 2021, the celeb told Culture Map Austin that she can't get enough of Snow Days pizza bites (now under the brand name "Against the Grain.") She also loves an iconic sandwich from Blimpie, the struggling chain that you may have forgotten about in recent years.

In an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Johansson revealed her affection for the Blimpie Best: "It's a perfect, delicious, fluffy bun that has a particular Blimpie-sandwich taste." She went on to describe the ingredients, adding, "It's sort of like an Italian sandwich ... It's a very stinky sandwich. I wouldn't eat it, like, if you were gonna have a romantic lunch with somebody."

The Blimpie Best is loaded with ham, salami, capicola, and prosciuttini, making it a bit different from other sandwich-chain Italian subs. It also has provolone cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions, a combination, in total, that likely led to Johansson's "stinky" comment. Vinegar, oil, and oregano top it off, increasing its similarities to an Italian sub. The star of the menu since the sandwich's introduction in 1984, the Blimpie Best remains the chain's most popular item, according to Blimpie.