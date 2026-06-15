5 Ways To Revive Hardened Honey

If the honey in your cupboard has crystalized, all you need to soften the honey is warm water. This can be as simple as running your sink faucet until the water turns hot or heating up a kettle of water. The key is to not use boiling water. To maintain optimal flavor, aroma, and molecular structure, the water temperature should be between 104 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit (40 and 50 degrees Celsius). The boiling point of water is about double that, so if you use a kettle, be sure to let the water cool before putting it in a bowl or pot to make your bath.

Residential tap water doesn't typically get above 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius), so running hot tap water into a vessel to place your jar of honey should be fine. This is also convenient if your honey is in a plastic container. Many plastic bottles made today begin to warp at 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

If your honey is stored in buckets or if you have a lot of jars, this technique can be scaled up. Instead of using a bowl, use a larger vessel like a cooler or bathtub. The bathtub is convenient because it is easy to fill using the hot water tap. No matter how large the vessel, be sure to keep the top of the honey containers poking out of the water so water doesn't get inside. It's a bath, not a drowning.