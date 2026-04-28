11 Mistakes People Make Using Honey

Honey can seem like a pretty everyday ingredient, but it's one that not everyone knows how to use and store properly. Perhaps you didn't grow up using honey, or maybe you assume that it plays exactly the same role as sugar. Whatever your stumbling block, there are some common mistakes people make with honey. These can lead to issues like dishes coming out too sweet, overcooked and burned tastes in finished recipes, or flavor profiles not quite working.

I spoke to four experts about honey missteps that should be avoided. Kara Brown is a recipe developer, beekeeper, and founder of Bee Inspired. Melissa Mastrianni-Oleary is a recipe developer and food blogger at Keeping It Simple and Keeping It Simple Italian, who regularly uses honey in recipes, such as her ciambella cake. Katherine Sprung is an award-winning pastry chef and founder of Squish Marshmallows, who has loads of experience baking with honey. Yumna Jawad focuses on simple, wholesome food on her blog Feel Good Foodie, and often uses honey as an ingredient.

Thanks to this excellent lineup of experts answering all my questions, I was able to get the lowdown on some of the most common honey mistakes. I'm about to share their wisdom, so you can learn what not to do with honey and ultimately make better dishes.