7 Of The Best New Publix Bakery Items So Far In 2026, According To Shoppers

If you reside in the southeast or you're planning to travel there, you may want to take the opportunity to visit Publix. The Publix name was derived from a theatre company in Florida, where the first of its stores opened in 1930. Now, it's a thriving grocery chain spanning eight states. Publix customers are loyal fans of its wares, and especially the bakery items, which have gotten some serious online attention so far this year. Among the favorites were some creative takes on New York cheesecake and quite a few fancy cookies.

Although the Publix website doesn't offer a space to review products, shoppers made their opinions known on social media, and we listened, bringing together the best of the best from the bakery so you can make the most out of your next Publix trip. While you're there, you can converse with the friendly staff, sample the sub sandwiches the store is famous for (locals call them "pub subs"), and perhaps gain a deeper understanding of why Publix has become so popular over the past several years. Bonus — all of the bakery items we've rounded up come with two or more servings, so you can turn the experience of eating them into a social affair.