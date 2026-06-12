7 Of The Best New Publix Bakery Items So Far In 2026, According To Shoppers
If you reside in the southeast or you're planning to travel there, you may want to take the opportunity to visit Publix. The Publix name was derived from a theatre company in Florida, where the first of its stores opened in 1930. Now, it's a thriving grocery chain spanning eight states. Publix customers are loyal fans of its wares, and especially the bakery items, which have gotten some serious online attention so far this year. Among the favorites were some creative takes on New York cheesecake and quite a few fancy cookies.
Although the Publix website doesn't offer a space to review products, shoppers made their opinions known on social media, and we listened, bringing together the best of the best from the bakery so you can make the most out of your next Publix trip. While you're there, you can converse with the friendly staff, sample the sub sandwiches the store is famous for (locals call them "pub subs"), and perhaps gain a deeper understanding of why Publix has become so popular over the past several years. Bonus — all of the bakery items we've rounded up come with two or more servings, so you can turn the experience of eating them into a social affair.
Strawberry white chocolate chip crème cake
If you're looking for the perfect shareable dessert (or a repeat treat for yourself), Publix strawberry white chocolate chip crème cake contains nine servings (26 ounces). Shoppers raved about the cake online when it was released in January, leading up to Valentine's Day, noting the moisture and strong fruit scent. Publix customers also appreciated that it's made with fruit and vegetable juice coloring instead of food dyes such as Red 40.
Check with your local Publix store for availability and special ordering.
Decadent s'mores cookies
Publix released the decadent s'mores cookies as part of a larger collection of premium cookies that are highly decorative and eye-catching. The chocolate cookie base is topped with marshmallow icing, crumbled graham cracker, and chocolate drizzle. One Reddit user called the s'mores creation "The best cookie available from Publix bakery", while others compared it to the popular Crumbl Cookie brand, known for its fanciful toppings and creative flavors.
Buy a box of two decadent s'mores cookies in stores or online for $6.49.
Decadent raspberry cream cheese cookies
As Publix shoppers took to the internet to debate their favorite flavor from the newly released line of decadent cookies, the raspberry cream cheese cookie earned praise for its balanced blend of sweet and tart. Topped with cream cheese icing and raspberry purée, a Redditor noted the cookies' significant size, and described the tasting experience, saying, "Even though there's only a small layer of sauce ... a small dab was enough to flavor the bite."
Buy a box of two decadent raspberry cream cheese cookies in stores or online for $6.49.
Churro flavored petite Bundt cakes
A traditional Spanish churro is made of fried dough, cinnamon, and sugar, but Publix offers its own take with the limited-edition churro petite bundt cakes. When YouTube vlogger Tami Dunn and her husband reviewed them, she noted that the flavor was unexpected, yet superior to any other petite bundt cakes she had tried from Publix. "That cinnamon sugar ratio, it is almost like you're eating a double-dipped glazed churro donut," adding, "I'm so glad I bought these."
Buy a package of four churro flavored petite bundt cakes in stores or online for $5.65.
Lemon marshmallow New York-style cheesecake
Publix took a creative chance on marshmallow for the summer with the release of its limited-edition lemon marshmallow New York-style cheesecake. The cheesecake features the two flavors evenly blended over a graham cracker crust. An Instagram user sampling a slice on camera was surprised that it wasn't overpowered by the lemon nor overly sweet. The final consensus? "It's really, really good ... It's a hit."
Check with your local Publix store for availability and special ordering.
Berry fusion New York-style cheesecake
The Publix limited-edition berry fusion New York-style cheesecake includes boysenberries, raspberry purée, and blackberry purée. When the berry fusion dessert came out in January 2026, a TikTok user posted a video praising the bakery item and noted it was their second time buying it. "When I tell you it is delicious, so delectable, you've got to go try it for yourself," they said.
Check with your local Publix store for availability and special ordering.
Strawberry madeleines
When Publix released a strawberry flavor of its madeleine cookie in early 2026, internet reviewers jumped to try them and noticed they seemed larger than the regular version and packed with flavor. One TikToker enjoyed them so much that they were inspired to dip them in a french vanilla dessert hummus. The experiment flopped, prompting the conclusion: "The strawberry madeleines stand out on their own."
Check with your local Publix store for availability and special ordering.