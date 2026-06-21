Sailors Drank This Boozy Precursor To Whiskey Sour Cocktails

The venerable whiskey sour has been one of America's favorite cocktails for a very long time, with the oldest known mention of it being in an issue of the Waukesha Plaindealer in 1870 (via Difford's Guide). The classic drink itself may have been an offshoot of a gin sour, which itself had its earliest mention in 1856 on the menu of Mart Ackerman's Saloon in Toronto (via The New York Public Library). Sours as a whole, however, may have roots in an even older cocktail, first enjoyed by British sailors in the mid-1700s.

In 1740, with the hopes of stymying his sailors' tendency to guzzle their rum rations and get too drunk to function, Admiral Edward Vernon of the U.K.'s Royal Navy ordered that the booze served to sailors be diluted with water, and suggested adding lime juice and sugar for flavor. Because Vernon often wore a cloak made of grogram — a fabric made of silk and mohair — his men called him "Old Grog" and eventually named his prescribed drink "grog." It's believed that sailors brought grog to shore with them, which in turn led to the development of sour cocktails.

If you look at a modern whiskey sour recipe, you'll see that the foundation of a grog is still there: liquor, a sour juice, and a sweetener. The only difference today is that the booze isn't typically diluted with water (although any ice will do that to a smaller degree), instead creating balance through a 3-2-1 ratio of liquor, sour, and sweet ingredients.