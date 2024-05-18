Everything You Need To Know About Brown Sugar

When it comes to enhancing our food and drink with a little sweetness, there's a huge variety of different sugars out there to choose from. From classic white granulated sugar to unrefined coconut and artisan sucanat sugars, each variety brings its own unique flavor and texture to our kitchen creations. But today, we're focusing on an extremely popular form of sugar, with a rich taste and wonderful golden hue. You guessed it — brown sugar. It's a kitchen staple for many of us, but this versatile ingredient also possesses a range of fascinating characteristics.

Brown sugar is incredibly popular in the world of baking. It comes on various forms, which feature in cookie, cake, brownie, and bread recipes amongst others. Being rich in molasses, brown sugar can impart a deep caramel flavor and moist texture, that many baked goods simply wouldn't work without. But its uses also extend beyond sweet recipes, and even to outside of the kitchen, with it often being used to make natural cosmetic products, too.

But what makes brown sugar unique? Well, we're covering everything you need to know about this pantry staple, from the reasoning behind its rich golden color, to the best ways you can use it at home. We'll explore its history, its nutritional value, and even share a handy tip for reviving a hardened packet of sugar. So, if you want to learn more about this versatile sweetener, you're in the right place.