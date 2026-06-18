How Many Shots Equal A Standard Glass Of Wine?

When the goal is to drink socially and avoid drunkenness, sipping on a glass of wine seems like the right choice. If someone offers you a shot, you're likely to give it a hard pass — but it's actually the same amount of alcohol as what's in your wine glass. According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a standard glass of wine is 5 ounces at about 12% alcohol by volume (ABV), and this is the equivalent of a 1½-ounce shot of 40% ABV liquor.

Wine has a lower ABV than liquor, but because you're drinking over three times the volume, it discreetly adds up. If you're drinking liquor straight up as a shot, it tastes much more concentrated and intense than a glass of wine, but the smaller volume translates to the same amount of alcohol.

This may change if standard serving sizes aren't followed. A generous pour of wine measuring 6 or 7 ounces will contain more alcohol than a 1½-ounce shot. In restaurants and bars, it can be difficult to calculate how much wine is actually sitting in your glass, especially when large wine glasses are used. Not all establishments adhere to the same serving size, either. Shot glasses to serve liquor are more standardized, but proper measurements can go out the window if the bartender is making a cocktail and not using a jigger to measure each time.