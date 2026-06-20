Though we grow older, curiosity for many of us does not wane. As kids, we may have asked questions like "How many M&Ms are in a bag?" or "How many Pringles are in a can?" As we become adults, these questions change along with our pleasures. You may have wondered, perhaps, how many drinks are in a pitcher of beer or how many bottles of bourbon come from a single barrel. Since we know how bourbon is really made, how much liquid does a barrel actually contain?

In the U.S., where this spirit is made, the most common barrel size distilleries use holds about 53 gallons (or 200 liters) of bourbon. According to Southern Living, if you were to pour one of these barrels out, undiluted, into standard 750-milliliter bottles, you would get between 160 and 180 bottles. But this is a general estimate for bourbon whiskeys aged for an average of four to six years.

You may believe the bourbon myth that it must be aged for so many years to be good. But the longer it's aged, the more bourbon goes to the Angel's Share, resulting in less bottles. What is an Angel's Share? Oxidation is a necessary part of the bourbon-aging process, so whiskey barrels aren't airtight. This means the more bourbon that evaporates over time, the more evaporation becomes mixed with the ambient air, earning its loving nickname. If the summer is particularly hot and humid, more bourbon goes to the Angel's Share, which reduces the amount of bourbon available to be bottled.