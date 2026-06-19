How Long Does A Standard Propane Tank Last?

Summer may conjure images of long afternoons spent outdoors, cold beer in hand, and the aroma of grilled meat and vegetables wafting up to the heavens. Yet this daydream can come crashing down if your propane tank runs out. To keep the backyard BBQ running smoothly, you should be tuned into how long your propane lasts and be ready to replace the tank when needed. The answer depends on the size of the tank and how often it's used.

The standard propane tank found on most gas grills holds about 20 pounds of propane, which translates to roughly 4.7 gallons of fuel. According to Weber, a full 20-pound tank typically provides about 18 to 20 hours of grilling time. For someone who grills once or twice a week, that could mean a tank lasts several months. Those who plan on barbecuing all summer long may need to refill or exchange tanks much more frequently.

You can even calculate the life of a tank. Start by converting its weight from pounds to gallons (subtract the weight of the actual tank, indicated as "TW" on the handle). One gallon of propane is equal to 4.24 pounds and contains 92,000 BTUs of energy. You'll need to divide the gallons' total BTUs by the hourly burn rate of your grill (the number of BTUs your grill burns per hour should be printed somewhere on the unit). If your propane grill burns 60,000 BTUs per hour, one gallon of propane will last about 1.5 hours.