11 Mistakes People Make When Grilling With Propane

If you're like the majority of American households, you own at least one gas grill. You might even own two grills — one that's fired with propane and one that uses charcoal. But the bigger question is: Are you using your gas grill properly, or are you making mistakes that not only compromise the taste of your food, but also put your health and safety at risk? After all, there's more to grilling with propane than just turning on the gas and throwing a few steaks on the grates. In fact, knowing how to master a gas grill — and make it work for you — is the secret to perfectly grilled food every time. The key is learning what to do and what not to do, especially if you're a rookie.

So, we asked four grilling experts — Jorge Thomas, trained chef, butcher, and founder of Swaledale Butchers; Erica Blaire Roby, pitmaster and Food Network's "Master of Cue" Champion; Dylan Clay, a grilling and barbecuing enthusiast and founder of Barbecue FAQ; and Steve Ingber, executive chef and owner of MileHighCook — which mistakes people commonly make when using a gas grill. Not only did they share their expertise and insights, but they also provided tips on how to produce great-tasting grilled food every time. They also offered ideas on how to stay safe and how to make sure your grill works for you. Here's what they recommend when it comes to grilling with propane.