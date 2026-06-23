Why Some Customers Say This Tex-Mex Chain Is Overpriced And Low Quality

For more than 40 years, Chuy's has been a place where you could get pretty good Tex-Mex food and ice-cold margaritas. However, during the 2020s, there has been some talk online about the chain's prices rising while the quality of its food has steadily been dropping. To the latter point, it's found its way to Mashed's list of the most overpriced Mexican chains in the U.S., and customer reviews back it up.

One reviewer on Yelp called Chuy's overpriced and forgettable, pointing out a small cup of queso that cost $8.99. A TripAdvisor user shared similar feelings about the guacamole, which cost $7.99 for just four small scoops. On Reddit, a former fan said lunch for two people might set them back $50, but it used to be that a single diner could eat for $10 or $12.

In terms of quality, it seems Chuy's is a bit of a mixed bag. While it had the top-ranked chips and salsa based on reviews earlier this year, customer opinions on other items weren't as favorable. One Yelp user complained nearly everything on their tacos al carbon plate was dry, while another reviewer said their tortilla soup and taco salad were tasteless. A sentiment among some long-time fans online was that Chuy's was no longer as good as they remembered, indicating a dip in quality.