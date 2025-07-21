The Most Overpriced Mexican Restaurant Chains In The US, According To Customers

Gone are the days when you could count on a quick and inexpensive meal at your favorite Mexican chain restaurant. As with pretty much everything else you spend money on, even simple food at the most economical establishments has headed steadily in an upward direction, resulting in overpriced Mexican food that was once refreshingly reasonable. Blame it on the rising cost of ingredients, increased operating expenses, or keeping up with competition in an ever-expanding dining market. Whatever the reason, diners have noticed their usually price-friendly tacos and burritos are now firmly in sticker shock territory ... and their wallets have noticed it too.

Which Mexican restaurant chains have become the most overpriced outlets on the circuit? Just about every well-known chain has rolled up the listings on their menu marquees for a majority of the items they sell, a pattern customers have called out on the regular. To give you a helicopter view of the most unreasonably expensive Mexican restaurant chains around, I've put together a rundown of the spots pushing the priciest tacos and burritos, while exploring possible causes for the seemingly unyielding upward trend. I used customer chatter online about prices reaching nosebleed levels, and corporate happenings like operation cost increases, Chapter 11 filings, and sales of chains as criteria to explore possible causes for the upward trends. And yes, Taco Bell is on the list, though I still find great things to eat for under two dollars. Other outlets aren't as accommodating, by far.