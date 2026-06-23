4 Signs You Undercooked Your Rice

Rice can be pretty tricky to cook, and this is coming from someone who's made it regularly for the past 25 or so years. Different types of rice call for different amounts of water and cook times, and while using a rice cooker takes a lot of guesswork out of the equation, older machines can still mess up, leaving you with a lump of inedible mush and, in my case, my Filipino card revoked. Cooking rice on the stove keeps you more engaged and, in turn, makes it easier to keep an eye on its progress, which is why I do it this way if I have the time. It helps me catch undercooked rice before it reaches the point of no return, allowing me to remedy it on the go.

The thing about undercooked rice is that it can look very different depending on which stage of cooking it prematurely stopped at, and the type it is. For example, undercooked glutinous rice naturally still looks stickier than longer-shaped grains that might look visibly harder when undercooked. That said, I've personally still had to deal with a few signs common enough among multiple rice types.