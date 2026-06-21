5 Ordering Tips For The Best Starbucks Coffee

One reason for Starbucks' popularity is that it appeals to customers who want caffeine, but not the strong, bitter edge of coffee. You may order a Venti caramel latte, for example, and mostly taste milky sweetness. This can deter coffee lovers who believe that all the milk and syrups mask the brew itself. Those who crave dark, bold coffee flavors should order espresso instead and build the drink from there.

Start by ordering iced or hot espresso. The menu will list this as a doppio or double espresso, but you can also order it as a solo (one shot), triple, or quad. Then, add your desired amount of milk using the carafes set out on the counter. If you want a specific non-dairy milk, however, you might need to ask a barista. Some customers use this as a hack to create a cheaper latte, but the point here is to order less milk. For steamed milk, just know that you'll be charged if you want more than 4 ounces, and you won't have full control over how much the barista adds.

Espresso is highly customizable, so you can add sugar or stevia to achieve your desired sweetness level. You can also order your drink with added syrup and get exactly as much as you want. This ordering trick ensures that coffee remains the star of the drink.