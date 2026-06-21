5 Ordering Tips For The Best Starbucks Coffee
Starbucks has approximately 170,000 possible drink combinations (via Inc.), but as Bloomberg reports, mathematicians estimate there could be up to 383 billion choices. Ordering the perfect drink, therefore, can feel like an impossible feat. You can always just pick something off the menu, but the chain's multiple coffee roasts, dozens of syrups, assorted milk options, and various cold foam flavors can distract even the most consistent customers. Fortunately, ordering a better Starbucks coffee doesn't require memorizing secret menu hacks or asking for a dozen modifications.
Often, the best adjustments are basic ones, like switching to Blonde espresso, choosing cold brew instead of iced coffee for a smoother sipping experience, or using the Starbucks app to better understand what's in your beverage. These ordering tips, alongside some basic rules for ordering at Starbucks, can help you fine-tune your drink and provide an overall smoother café experience. The goal should be to discover new favorite combos that aren't just viral social media trends — looking at you, TikTok-viral Barbie Frappuccino. Plus, when you're more precise with your order, it's easier to estimate how much you're going to spend.
Tired of super milky drinks? Order espresso and add your own milk
One reason for Starbucks' popularity is that it appeals to customers who want caffeine, but not the strong, bitter edge of coffee. You may order a Venti caramel latte, for example, and mostly taste milky sweetness. This can deter coffee lovers who believe that all the milk and syrups mask the brew itself. Those who crave dark, bold coffee flavors should order espresso instead and build the drink from there.
Start by ordering iced or hot espresso. The menu will list this as a doppio or double espresso, but you can also order it as a solo (one shot), triple, or quad. Then, add your desired amount of milk using the carafes set out on the counter. If you want a specific non-dairy milk, however, you might need to ask a barista. Some customers use this as a hack to create a cheaper latte, but the point here is to order less milk. For steamed milk, just know that you'll be charged if you want more than 4 ounces, and you won't have full control over how much the barista adds.
Espresso is highly customizable, so you can add sugar or stevia to achieve your desired sweetness level. You can also order your drink with added syrup and get exactly as much as you want. This ordering trick ensures that coffee remains the star of the drink.
Choose the Blonde roast for smoother espresso and coffee
You probably already know that you can modify your latte with different milk options and pumps of syrup. But did you know that you can actually change the type of brew in your drink? For coffee with a different flavor profile, ask for the Blonde roast when you order any espresso-based beverage.
Normally, Starbucks makes its drinks with its signature espresso roast, which is strong and bold with subtle notes of caramel. Starbucks' Blonde espresso roast isn't heated for quite as long, and it's a bit smoother with some lighter citrus notes. This is a great way to switch up your regular coffee order without radically changing the drink. One user on Reddit recommended pairing this roast with various extra flavors: "If you want an espresso drink, blonde is lighter than the regular espresso and mixes well with syrups like white mocha, brown sugar, vanilla, basically anything."
When you order, just ask for your espresso to be made with the Blonde roast — it won't cost extra. Starbucks also offers this roast for a regular cup of drip coffee, and it even sells the Blonde-roast beans in a bag that you can take home.
Don't give into every TikTok Starbucks trend
If you've spent any time on TikTok, you've probably seen countless over-the-top original creations and Starbucks secret menu drinks, like the carrot cake latte. These can be fun to try, but for those who prefer a more balanced drink and don't want to blow their coffee budget on an experiment, it's best not to get sucked into every TikTok craze. One Starbucks employee shared on Reddit that "[It's] usually the tik tok crazed customers who go overboard with the modifiers bc they don't realize after a three or four modifiers its literally just a cup of syrup, LOL!" Employees, they wrote, tend to stick with minimal modifications.
This doesn't mean you have to stick to the standard menu, though. One of the easiest ways to customize your Starbucks order without turning it into an overwhelming mix of flavors is to make one change at a time to hone in on your favorite combo. For example, someone who enjoys a cold brew but wants a bit of flavor and sweetness might first try adding a single pump of vanilla syrup. If they like that, they could later add cold foam and decide if the combination is worth the extra cost.
The key is to avoid making multiple changes at once. If you switch to Blonde espresso, add two syrups, substitute the milk, and top the drink with cold foam all in the same order, it's hard to know which modification you actually like.
Order more complicated drinks through the app
If you're ordering one or more highly specific coffee drinks, consider using the Starbucks app instead of placing the order in person. This reduces the likelihood that you'll forget something, like asking for oat milk instead of cow's milk. Communicating complex orders with syrup changes, cold foams, or espresso modifications during a rush can be tricky, especially when there's a line behind you. Ordering through the app gives baristas a clear, written list of instructions and can help minimize errors.
The app also offers the advantage of transparency. You might be in the dark about how much syrup or how many espresso shots are included in your go-to drinks. When you build a beverage in the app, you can see the default recipe and adjust it according to your preferences. It may come as a surprise, for example, that a Grande mocha comes with four pumps of syrup, or that a Tall cappuccino only has a single shot of espresso.
If a drink consistently tastes too sweet for you, try reducing the syrup by one or two pumps. If you need a stronger caffeine boost, you can easily add an extra shot. The app also allows you to see exactly how the change affects the price before you order. You can even save customized drinks for future orders, eliminating the need to make all the selections in the app again or repeat lengthy instructions to the barista.
If you want less acidic coffee, order a cold brew drink
If you love strong coffee but want something less acidic, consider cold brew. Hot coffee and espresso drinks are brewed quickly with hot water, while Starbucks steeps its cold brew slowly in cool water for 20 hours.
This slow brewing process results in coffee that's noticeably smoother with less of the harsh, bitter flavor that iced coffee can sometimes have. The chain's cold brew features chocolatey notes, while the iced coffee has more caramel-like flavors. But don't let the smoothness fool you into thinking this is weaker coffee — this drink is incredibly caffeinated, with 205 milligrams of caffeine in a Grande. For context, a Grande iced coffee contains 185 milligrams of caffeine.
Cold brew is also highly customizable. Starbucks' regular cold brew is black and served over ice, but if you'd like a touch of sweetness, just add a syrup of your choice. A splash of milk or cold foam, both of which come in non-dairy options, can balance out the dark brew. There's also the nitro cold brew if you want a naturally frothy texture without any cream or dairy — the nitro infusion adds to the smooth sipping experience.