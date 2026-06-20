A Big Complaint Costco Customers Have With Mushrooms

Costco's produce section is great for buying in bulk at a good price, but there's a catch: Since you're buying fruits and vegetables in large quantities, your household will need to be able to consume all of them before they spoil. This is proving to be an issue with the large boxes of mushrooms sold at the warehouse retailer — at least, that's what many Costco members are saying. Customers have reported that they have an incredibly short shelf life, and they've even spotted rotten and moldy mushrooms in the store.

In a Costco group on Facebook, a frustrated shopper wrote, "Grrrr bought mushrooms, three days later all rotten." Another customer shared a similar experience on Reddit, posting a photo of deteriorating mushrooms alongside the question: "Is it me, or are other people's veggies going bad QUICK?" One customer made a Facebook video that showed multiple packages of mushrooms sitting on store shelves with squishy brown spots and visible mold.

These complaints were not specific to one type of mushroom; customers reported experiencing this with both white and crimini mushroom varieties. Comments on these social media posts also point out general disappointment with Costco's produce section, but the high moisture content of mushrooms makes them spoil more quickly than other produce.