How To Store Mushrooms 9 Different Ways

The way you store mushrooms makes a big difference in how long they last and how good their texture and flavor remains after spending time in the fridge or freezer. If you'd rather not throw out more mushrooms than you use, it's good to know which storage methods are best and which ones to avoid.

To identify the best ways for storing mushrooms, I tested nine different methods: six were in the fridge and three were in the freezer. For the fridge experiments, I tried storing the mushrooms whole in their original container, in a plastic zipper bag, and in a paper bag — both with and without being wrapped in paper towels. For the freezing method, I tried storing sliced mushrooms in a freezer bag in three different states: raw, steam blanched, and sauteed.

At the end of 10 days, I observed how the refrigerated mushrooms had changed and how the frozen ones fared when cooked. I was actually surprised about the results I ended up with regarding the best and worst storage methods. You'll want to read on to learn what to do and what not to do when storing mushrooms for optimal freshness.