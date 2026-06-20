Diners Say This Loaded Breakfast Skillet Is One Of The Best Things To Order At Cracker Barrel
When it comes to ranking Cracker Barrel's breakfast items, sweet options tend to command the spotlight. With meals like the strawberry French toast bake and all sorts of pancakes, which Cracker Barrel sells 75 million of per year, it's easy to overlook savory alternatives, like steak and eggs or country-fried steak. Upon closer inspection of customer reviews, however, you may change your mind: Fans have endless praise for the Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole.
This loaded pick is not for the faint of appetite. Picture a single-serve skillet, piled high with two servings of griddled hashbrown casserole, thick-sliced bacon, scrambled eggs, and Colby cheese. It's topped with crispy fried onions, tomatoes, and scallions and served with buttermilk biscuits for good measure. There are two similar options for folks who prefer another breakfast meat: the Steak & Egg Hashbrown Casserole with garlic-butter sirloin tips and the Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole with crumbled smoked sausage, red and green peppers, and white gravy.
Customers say it's worth ordering. "I totally recommend the bacon n' egg hashbrown casserole (over easy egg)," one Facebook user writes. "The bacon and egg hashbrown casserole was super good ... just elevated to another level. It was super cheesy ... very good flavor, and I'd definitely get that again," was a YouTube reviewer's assessment.
A Cracker Barrel breakfast worth trying (and recreating), despite critics
Every cult-favorite dish has haters, and Cracker Barrel's Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole is no exception. Some letdown diners cited inconsistent quality (being served cold and mediocre presentation) for their disappointment. Others claim the hashbrown casserole itself has changed for the worse. "They switched from frozen shredded potatoes to freeze-dried shredded potatoes that get rehydrated ... the quality has definitely decreased," one Reddit user alleged. "This was my favorite thing. You could get HBC and bacon as a meal ... switching changed the taste completely, almost gross now," bemoaned another.
That said, it's still worth tasting, especially if you haven't tried the hashbrown casserole before. You can order hashbrown casserole as a side, accompanied by a different meat, like turkey sausage or sugar-cured ham. Or try it with white gravy for drizzling and a side of fried apples. For something sweet, get pancakes, Biscuit Beignets, or a Cinnamon Roll Skillet for the table. You may also request the eggs be cooked differently if you don't want them scrambled, or ask for corn muffins instead of biscuits.
To save yourself the trip, duplicate the Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole at home. Start with a Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole copycat recipe as a guide. Then, spruce it up with cheese, bacon, eggs, fried onions, tomatoes, and scallions. Just be sure to let the casserole cool for at least 10 minutes before serving, so it has time to set.