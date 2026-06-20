Diners Say This Loaded Breakfast Skillet Is One Of The Best Things To Order At Cracker Barrel

When it comes to ranking Cracker Barrel's breakfast items, sweet options tend to command the spotlight. With meals like the strawberry French toast bake and all sorts of pancakes, which Cracker Barrel sells 75 million of per year, it's easy to overlook savory alternatives, like steak and eggs or country-fried steak. Upon closer inspection of customer reviews, however, you may change your mind: Fans have endless praise for the Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole.

This loaded pick is not for the faint of appetite. Picture a single-serve skillet, piled high with two servings of griddled hashbrown casserole, thick-sliced bacon, scrambled eggs, and Colby cheese. It's topped with crispy fried onions, tomatoes, and scallions and served with buttermilk biscuits for good measure. There are two similar options for folks who prefer another breakfast meat: the Steak & Egg Hashbrown Casserole with garlic-butter sirloin tips and the Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole with crumbled smoked sausage, red and green peppers, and white gravy.

Customers say it's worth ordering. "I totally recommend the bacon n' egg hashbrown casserole (over easy egg)," one Facebook user writes. "The bacon and egg hashbrown casserole was super good ... just elevated to another level. It was super cheesy ... very good flavor, and I'd definitely get that again," was a YouTube reviewer's assessment.