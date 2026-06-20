How To Guarantee A Fresh Patty On Your Next Big Mac, According To A Former McDonald's Chef
Selling an estimated 1 billion units per year across more than 100 countries, the Big Mac may very well be the most famous hamburger in the world. And though it's been around since 1967, there are still a few things you might not know about McDonald's signature burger – starting with the fact that it's not usually made with fresh meat. Rather, the double-stacked snack, which is also piled high with lettuce, onions, pickles, American cheese, and special sauce, features two beef patties that were flash frozen for transport, longevity, and, of course, to help put the "fast" in "fast food." If you are, however, willing to wait a little longer for your burger, you might want to consider the insider ordering tip to get the best — and freshest — Big Mac for your buck.
@chefmikeharacz
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According to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, one of the ways to guarantee fresh-off-the-grill patties on your Big Mac is to request your burger unseasoned. As he explains in a video on TikTok, "all of the burgers in McDonald's are seasoned with salt and pepper and are put in the UHC (universal holding cabinet)." In other words, the frozen patties are cooked in batches and kept warm while awaiting assembly. If you order your Big Mac without the seasoning, though, "then they are gonna have to make it fresh," says Haracz. He suggests applying the same strategy to obtain the freshest batch of french fries: Just say "no salt."
TikTok users confirmed the tip and offered other McDonald's hacks
In response to Mike Haracz's viral TikTok, which garnered more than 6,000 likes since he posted it in 2024, many commenters confirmed the tip, including fellow McDonald's alums, some of whom even responded with their own tricks of the trade. TikTok user Pat wrote, "Former employee (1999-2001). The magic words for us [were] 'hot off the grill.' That's how I still order it to this day. I simply say that I want it hot off the grill, and it always comes fresh." Other McDonald's regulars suggested ordering your burger right when the menu changes from breakfast to lunch — the assumption being that the kitchen would have a fresh batch of patties lined up to replace all those Egg McMuffins.
If you happen to be hungry enough and are willing to spend a bit more for your meal, another option is to order a Quarter Pounder (or a double Quarter Pounder) dressed like a Big Mac. As Haracz mentions, only Quarter Pounder patties are made to order — and McDonald's itself confirms that they are made from "100% fresh beef." So if you request a Quarter Pounder with the same toppings as a Big Mac, you're essentially getting the best of both worlds. Then again, you can never go wrong opting for Haracz's other insider ordering tip at McDonald's: simply asking nicely, "and tell them you are willing to wait." Hey, a little patience and politeness can go a long way, even at McD's.