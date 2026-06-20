How To Guarantee A Fresh Patty On Your Next Big Mac, According To A Former McDonald's Chef

Selling an estimated 1 billion units per year across more than 100 countries, the Big Mac may very well be the most famous hamburger in the world. And though it's been around since 1967, there are still a few things you might not know about McDonald's signature burger – starting with the fact that it's not usually made with fresh meat. Rather, the double-stacked snack, which is also piled high with lettuce, onions, pickles, American cheese, and special sauce, features two beef patties that were flash frozen for transport, longevity, and, of course, to help put the "fast" in "fast food." If you are, however, willing to wait a little longer for your burger, you might want to consider the insider ordering tip to get the best — and freshest — Big Mac for your buck.

According to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, one of the ways to guarantee fresh-off-the-grill patties on your Big Mac is to request your burger unseasoned. As he explains in a video on TikTok, "all of the burgers in McDonald's are seasoned with salt and pepper and are put in the UHC (universal holding cabinet)." In other words, the frozen patties are cooked in batches and kept warm while awaiting assembly. If you order your Big Mac without the seasoning, though, "then they are gonna have to make it fresh," says Haracz. He suggests applying the same strategy to obtain the freshest batch of french fries: Just say "no salt."