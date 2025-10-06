How To Order A Burger That's Always Fresh Off The Grill At McDonald's
According to Sir Isaac Newton's laws of motion, every action has an opposite but equal reaction. Apply that concept to McDonald's fare and it makes sense how something so delicious when hot can be so utterly disappointing after a long stint under harsh warming lights. It's no wonder fast food fans are eternally looking for new tricks to make sure McDonald's sandwiches are always hot and fresh. Yet, just because you ask for a modification that will get you a newly constructed burger, that doesn't mean the patty came directly off the grill. If that's what you're looking for, you're going to have to ask for your burger "unseasoned."
In the same way you might request no salt when you want the absolute freshest fries at McDonald's, asking for your burger unseasoned ensures that it has to be made fresh because it has to be cooked differently than the standard burgers. Former corporate McDonald's chef Mike Haracz revealed on TikTok that because each McDonald's burger is sprinkled with salt and pepper before it gets cooked, anything hanging out in warming cabinets won't be suitable for someone requesting an unseasoned burger.
Ask for it unseasoned or just ask nicely
If you're the word "unseasoned" makes you think you'll have to settle for a bland burger, fear not! The smattering of salt and pepper can be easily added post-assembly, once you have the sandwich in your hands. To take things a step further, ask for it on a steamed bun if you want the freshest tasting burger possible. Although the Filet-O-Fish is the only sandwich on the menu that comes with a steamed bun (the others are traditionally toasted), requesting one for your burger ensures you'll get pillowy soft bread that complements the cheese and condiments in a way that will knock your socks off.
While there are certainly many ways you can try and hack your way into fresher food, Mike Haracz says that more often than not, you just have to ask nicely. Also indicating that you are happy to wait signals to the person taking your order that you won't be grumpy if the food doesn't come out immediately (as many have come to expect from fast food establishments). As Haracz describes it, asking politely is the friendliest way to go about it because most McDonald's employees know what you're after when you ask for something using a common "hack."