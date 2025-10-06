How To Order A Burger That's Always Fresh Off The Grill At McDonald's

According to Sir Isaac Newton's laws of motion, every action has an opposite but equal reaction. Apply that concept to McDonald's fare and it makes sense how something so delicious when hot can be so utterly disappointing after a long stint under harsh warming lights. It's no wonder fast food fans are eternally looking for new tricks to make sure McDonald's sandwiches are always hot and fresh. Yet, just because you ask for a modification that will get you a newly constructed burger, that doesn't mean the patty came directly off the grill. If that's what you're looking for, you're going to have to ask for your burger "unseasoned."

In the same way you might request no salt when you want the absolute freshest fries at McDonald's, asking for your burger unseasoned ensures that it has to be made fresh because it has to be cooked differently than the standard burgers. Former corporate McDonald's chef Mike Haracz revealed on TikTok that because each McDonald's burger is sprinkled with salt and pepper before it gets cooked, anything hanging out in warming cabinets won't be suitable for someone requesting an unseasoned burger.