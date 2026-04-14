4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best McDonald's Burger
Quite possibly the most popular fast-food chain in the whole world, McDonald's definitely knows its way around a burger. Just consider the Big Mac, the fast-food burger that changed everything when it was launched back in 1967. Operational efficiency is a big part of McDonald's success, as it ensures speedy service and reliable results no matter where you are in the world. However, that doesn't mean customers can't improve upon perfection, and we have some suggestions that can boost burger quality on your next visit.
Our ordering tips include a strategy for getting the freshest burger possible with only a simple request. You can try mixing and matching components from other menu items, or maximizing your burger with an à la carte order. We also discovered a daring secret menu option that requires precise timing and a little bit of luck. Something to chew on: although these tips have made the rounds on social media, if it's one of the fast food hacks that employees can't stand, they may not be willing or able to carry out special orders. In which case, you should accept defeat graciously and politely.
Request an unseasoned burger
When people online have McDonald's questions, they turn to Mike Haracz. As the former manager of culinary innovation, Haracz has insider knowledge of the goings-on at the restaurant chain. He's also quick to shoot down any misinformation (like when the chef refuted claims that the Filet-O-Fish is shrinking). When it comes to getting a freshly made burger, customized toppings don't matter, according to Haracz. Instead, the chef advises, "You're gonna need your burger patty unseasoned."
It goes back to McDonald's love of efficiency. The chef explains, "All of the burgers in McDonald's are seasoned with salt and pepper and are put in the UHC [universal holding cabinet]." When a customer asks for a burger unseasoned, the staff will have no other choice but to make a fresh patty. Haracz also says, "Tell [McDonald's staff] you are willing to wait," as it will naturally take longer to prepare a new unseasoned burger than to use one already in the warming cabinet. You can sidestep this routine by ordering a Quarter Pounder, which is the only McDonald's burger that's always made to order, but this freshness hack is compatible with any burger at the chain.
Try your luck with a secret menu McBrunch burger
McDonald's has a strict cut-off for its breakfast menu. Though times can vary, restaurants usually end breakfast at 10:30 am or 11 am. This is important, as the next ordering hack requires perfect timing. According to TikTok, it's possible to score a secret McBrunch burger if you place your order as soon as breakfast ends. That explains the hack's alternate moniker, the Mc10:35. Essentially, the McBrunch burger combines breakfast items like hashbrowns, eggs, and bacon with one of the chain's burger offerings. The result is an overstuffed burger hearty enough to knock out even the toughest hangover.
As you might expect, this hack is a bit of a challenge. McDonald's hasn't officially said what it does with its leftover breakfast items, but a Reddit commenter described the process leading up to the menu swap."The normal thing is to start minimizing production until it comes time to change over to lunch," the self-described employee explained, "so there's not much to throw out." They went on to say remaining items are counted and discarded. However, another person said, "Typically, we hold it for 15 minutes past breakfast for the random people that ask if we still have it." This gives us some hope, but bear in mind that mileage may vary.
Ask for a steamed bun
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a surprise hit at a chain that built its reputation on burgers. Even professional chefs have great things to say about the fish sandwich, including praise for the cushiony steamed bun that accompanies it. That brings us to our next hack, which comes courtesy of McDonald's maestro Mike Haracz. On TikTok, the former corporate chef strongly advised his followers, "You need to go to your McDonald's, you need to order a double cheeseburger or a McDouble, and then you need to request a steamed bun." His recommendation was co-signed by a commenter on the thread, who exclaimed, "Facts! It's 10/10 add lettuce & side of Mac sauce."
To understand why this ordering tip is so ingenious, you must first know the difference between McDonald's buns. The Big Mac comes with a lightly toasted sesame seed bun (and yes, all three parts of the bun are toasted), while the McDouble is paired with a decidedly less exciting regular bun. A burger on a steamed bun just tastes better – as hot and warm temperatures boost sensitivity in taste receptors, resulting in a more flavorful meal.
Request extra patties
Sometimes in life, you just want more. More money, more free time, and yes, even more patties on your McDonald's burger. While we can't boost your income or vacation time, we have a tip for increasing the beef on your next fast-food run. On Reddit, a customer discovered this meaty hack after getting some freebies via the McDonald's Monopoly game. "I found out that I could add a patty for 79 [cents] at my local store," the person explained, also claiming that staff often provided two extra patties instead of one when requested. We can't verify the exact price for added patties, so charges at your local restaurant may vary.
There's also the matter of how to request extra patties with your order. In the Reddit thread that shared the à la carte burger patty hack, some commenters said they could add extras in the app. Elsewhere on Reddit, diners claimed they no longer had the option to beef up their burgers when ordering online. According to the originator of the thread, "[You] have to manually order them now. Not the worst, but annoying." Of course, some restaurants may forgo à la carte burgers altogether. Such is the nature of McDonald's ordering hacks: results are never guaranteed, but that's part of the excitement.