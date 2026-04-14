4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best McDonald's Burger

Quite possibly the most popular fast-food chain in the whole world, McDonald's definitely knows its way around a burger. Just consider the Big Mac, the fast-food burger that changed everything when it was launched back in 1967. Operational efficiency is a big part of McDonald's success, as it ensures speedy service and reliable results no matter where you are in the world. However, that doesn't mean customers can't improve upon perfection, and we have some suggestions that can boost burger quality on your next visit.

Our ordering tips include a strategy for getting the freshest burger possible with only a simple request. You can try mixing and matching components from other menu items, or maximizing your burger with an à la carte order. We also discovered a daring secret menu option that requires precise timing and a little bit of luck. Something to chew on: although these tips have made the rounds on social media, if it's one of the fast food hacks that employees can't stand, they may not be willing or able to carry out special orders. In which case, you should accept defeat graciously and politely.