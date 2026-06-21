3 Ordering Tips For The Best Chick-Fil-A Waffle Fries

Chick-fil-A's waffle fries are a delicious complement to the chain's Southern-style chicken sandwiches. In contrast to your standard fast food spuds, waffle fries are heftier with a larger surface area, making them better for dipping into your favorite sauces and condiments. And while it's true that Chick-fil-A's signature fries have undergone a few changes since their 1985 debut, they remain a customer favorite. So much so, in fact, that fans are constantly thinking up new ways to hack their orders so they can get the best possible spuds.

We appreciate ordering hacks as much as the next person, especially when they elevate an already-iconic food. Our favorite tips involve drenching the potatoes in one of the chain's beloved sauces or combining them with Chick-fil-A's other tempting menu items. We're also showcasing a just-so-crazy-it-might-work hack that incorporates the famous waffle fries with a creamy dessert item. While other fast food hacks require special requests, these tips are pretty straightforward: Simply order your items and combine them yourself. The sauce hack, however, could get a bit messy, so we recommend doing that one at home.