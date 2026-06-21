3 Ordering Tips For The Best Chick-Fil-A Waffle Fries
Chick-fil-A's waffle fries are a delicious complement to the chain's Southern-style chicken sandwiches. In contrast to your standard fast food spuds, waffle fries are heftier with a larger surface area, making them better for dipping into your favorite sauces and condiments. And while it's true that Chick-fil-A's signature fries have undergone a few changes since their 1985 debut, they remain a customer favorite. So much so, in fact, that fans are constantly thinking up new ways to hack their orders so they can get the best possible spuds.
We appreciate ordering hacks as much as the next person, especially when they elevate an already-iconic food. Our favorite tips involve drenching the potatoes in one of the chain's beloved sauces or combining them with Chick-fil-A's other tempting menu items. We're also showcasing a just-so-crazy-it-might-work hack that incorporates the famous waffle fries with a creamy dessert item. While other fast food hacks require special requests, these tips are pretty straightforward: Simply order your items and combine them yourself. The sauce hack, however, could get a bit messy, so we recommend doing that one at home.
Sauce up your fries in an extra container
Chick-fil-A's expansive sauce selection puts other fast food joints to shame. Along with ranch and barbecue, it offers Polynesian, sweet and sour sriracha, honey mustard, zesty Buffalo, and the mustardy, smoky Chick-fil-A Sauce. The chain's sauce packs are designed for dipping, but with a bit of ingenuity, they become so much more. This hack uses an extra food container, into which you can add the sauce (or sauces) of your choosing. Drop in a few waffle fries, close the lid, and shake like your lunch depends on it. Remove the lid and enjoy your supremely saucy spuds.
Keep in mind that you might need more than one sauce packet to ensure full coverage. On the mobile app, customers get two sauces with an order of fries, though some locations will provide more upon request. The extra container is key to evenly covering your fries in sauce, but we can't guarantee that all locations will oblige. For instance, we came across a Reddit thread in which one commenter claimed, "Once asked for an extra bowl so the toddler could eat her egg bowl ... They said no." If you can't score an extra bowl, just use the foil bag that comes with Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
Hack a loaded Chick-fil-A bowl
Chick-fil-A entrées include sandwiches, wraps, nuggets, and strips. While these eats are supremely satisfying, we have an ordering tip that lets you hack your way to a hearty, cheesy meal. Along with waffle fries, you'll need mac and cheese, plus an order of either nuggets (fried or grilled) or chicken strips. Take a few fries and add them to the mac and cheese, then mix in your nuggets or strips. You may need to slice the chicken and fries into smaller pieces to make them fit.
This hack plays on the popularity of fast food "bowls," which are on offer at restaurants like Taco Bell and KFC. Along with convenience, bowls allow diners to enjoy multiple flavors and textures in a single bite. It's even a little surprising that Chick-fil-A doesn't offer an official bowl on its menu. Although the chain has largely stuck with its core menu items over the years, it has also introduced new eats like salads, frosted drinks, and spicy chicken. We can't say if the chain will ever add bowls to its lineup, but if not, this hack is the perfect alternative.
Combine waffle fries with a sweet, creamy treat
We admit that another fast food chain gave us inspiration for this hack. The trend of dipping fries into a Wendy's Frosty has scientific backing, as combining sweet and salty flavors magnifies certain taste receptors on the tongue. That got us thinking: Wouldn't this combo work just as well with other types of salty foods and creamy desserts? At Chick-fil-A, customers can order sweet treats like milkshakes, floats, and frosted beverages, which are made with the chain's Icedream soft serve.
While many of these desserts would pair tastily with fried spuds, our gut tells us to stick with vanilla and chocolate (keep in mind that Wendy's classic Frosty is actually a hybrid of both flavors). Chick-fil-A does feature some fruit-flavored creamy concoctions, but we fear these might clash with the fries' saltiness. In case you were curious, Chick-fil-A calls its dessert "Icedream" because it doesn't contain enough milkfat to legally be called ice cream. According to the USDA, ice cream must have a minimum of 10% milkfat to be labeled as such. As a result, Icedream has a light, airy texture, which nicely contrasts with the fried spuds.