The Simple Way To Get A Hot And Fresh Wendy's Burger

When dining at Wendy's, even though it is fast and convenient, no one wants to end up with a dried-out burger. And if you receive a subpar sandwich, it can be bothersome or downright embarrassing to ask for a freshly made replacement. Still, no one should feel bad about expecting food that hasn't waited around on a warming tray when there is a simple way to get it hot and fresh: Order your burger with no salt.

Because Wendy's burger patties are marketed as fresh and never frozen, if you ask for a fresh burger, you may receive some pushback. After all, "fresh" is a relative term, especially in a busy fast-food restaurant. Asking politely for your food to be "made to order" might result in the fresh burger you are looking for, however, the patty may still come from a warming tray and not hot off the grill, even though its assembly is made to order. According to Reddit, Wendy's employees salt burgers after cooking them, so ordering one with no salt ensures your patty is part of a new batch.